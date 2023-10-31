Dejounte Murray ties career high with 41 points, rallies Hawks past Timberwolves 127-113

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray matched his career high with 41 points and the Atlanta Hawks bounced back from a 19-point halftime deficit to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-113 on Monday night.

Murray took command in the third quarter, getting the Hawks back in the game almost single-handedly. He equaled his 41-point effort against Portland on March 3.

Trae Young added 24 points for the Hawks, who followed up a 17-point win at Milwaukee the previous night to get back to .500 on the young season.

Anthony Edwards, returning to his hometown, led the Timberwolves with 31 points. But he was held to 11 after halftime.

Murray scored 22 points in the third quarter, wiping out Minnesota’s 79-60 lead at the break. He connected on all eight of his field goal attempts, including a pair of 3-pointers, to send the game to the final quarter tied at 98.

The Hawks blew it open from there, with the backcourt of Murray and Young delivering a 1-2 punch.

Murray cut to the basket for a lay-in, Young hit a floating jumper, Murray scored on another drive to the hoop, and Young finished off the lightning-quick spurt with a 3-pointer.

Just like that, the Hawks were up 107-98, forcing Minnesota to call a timeout. It didn't help.

Atlanta pulled away down the stretch, turning what looking like a Timberwolves blowout into a Hawks rout.

Edwards and the Timberwolves shredded Atlanta in the first half, leading by as many as 21 on 67.4% shooting from the field.

About the only thing that went wrong for the Timberwolves was Kyle Anderson missing a lay-up just before the buzzer sounded to end the second period.

Edwards scored 20 points over the first two quarters, knocking down four of five 3-pointers and eight of nine overall. He added five assists, three rebounds and one steal without committing any turnovers.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Return home to face the NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Hawks: Host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

___

