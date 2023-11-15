Advertisement

Dejounte Murray scores 32 points as the Hawks send Pistons to 9th straight loss 126-120

  • Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) runs into the defense of Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) runs into the defense of Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives as Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives as Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) passes during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) passes during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson, left, Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) chase the loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson, left, Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) chase the loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) attempts a layup as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) attempts a layup as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) dunks as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) dunks as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
DAVE HOGG
DETROIT (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 32 points and nine assists as the Atlanta Hawks extended Detroit's losing streak to nine games with a 126-120 win over the Pistons in an In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night.

The Hawks won their Eastern Conference Group A tourney opener, while the Pistons fell to 0-2.

Saddiq Bey had 18 points against his former team and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 points for the Hawks. Trae Young missed the game after his wife gave birth to their second child on Monday.

Marvin Bagley III led the Pistons with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Ausar Thompson added 21.

The Hawks led 97-91 going into the fourth quarter and continued to force turnovers, but couldn't hit enough shots to put Detroit away.

Cade Cunningham's layup with 5:31 left brought the Pistons within 111-110, and Kevin Knox II's dunk put Detroit up 117-116 with 2:01 left.

De'Andre Hunter answered with a short jumper, Cunningham missed, and Murray passed to Clint Capela for a dunk to make it 120-117 with 58.3 seconds left.

Knox airballed an attempted tying 3, and Murray hit two free throws to make it a two-possession game. Detroit thought it had a chance at a four-point play with 28 seconds left, but the officials ruled Murray fouled Alec Burks before he took his 3-pointer.

Murray and Bogdanovic scored 32 of Atlanta's 64 points as they took a four-point lead into halftime.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Pistons: At the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in a tournament group stage game.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA