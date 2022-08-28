Dejan Kulusevski: The Tottenham makeweight who became a Premier League heavyweight

Mike McGrath
·4 min read
Dejan Kulusevski celebrates scoring - ACTION IMAGES
When the name of Dejan Kulusevski first arose in recruitment meetings at Tottenham, he was mentioned more as a makeweight than a Premier League heavyweight. His club, Juventus, were showing interest in Tanguy Ndombele and their Swedish winger going in the other direction was part of the proposal.

The deal was seen as a solution for all parties, with Ndombele out of favour and Kulusevski not playing under Massimiliano Allegri. When Juventus switched targets to Switzerland international Denis Zakaria, interest from Spurs in Kulusevski remained.

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham’s managing director of football, had signed Kulusevski from Atalanta during his decade at Juve and saw his progress on loan at Parma, where the unassuming ginger forward was picked as Serie A’s young player of the year ahead of Matthijs de Ligt, Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo.

While there were reservations at Spurs about his pace in transitions, any concerns about adapting to English football soon disappeared when he made his full debut against Manchester City and scored the opening goal before setting up Harry Kane’s winner.

Kane took the plaudits for one of the all-time complete performances from a Premier League centre-forward, while Son Heung-min was not far behind. It overshadowed the feeling of some observers that Paratici had unearthed a gem with his January loan signing.

“Gimme Gimme Gimme a ginger from Sweden, he came from Juventus and plays on the wing,” to the tune of the famous Abba song was the tribute from Spurs fans to a new unlikely favourite emerging in their run to the Champions League places last season.

He is somewhat of a Premier League anti-hero, with the look of an old-fashioned inside forward rather than a modern-day winger. While many rely on sheer pace, Kulusevski cuts inside on to his stronger foot and delivers passes. By the end of the last campaign, with Spurs in the top four, he finished with five goals and eight assists from just 18 games, a record comparable to the Premier League’s most productive forwards.

Kulusevski is revelling in his new surroundings. “It’s more like a show – go out and show everything you have got,” he said. “Referees didn’t whistle for fouls, I’m used to that now, for sure. The game is fluid.”

He also feels he is benefiting from the manicured pitches of the English top flight, compared to the turf of Italy.

Playing in England was an ambition for Kulusevski from his time watching every televised Saturday game in the Premier League while growing up. One of his best friends in football from his youth team, IF Brommapojkarna, is Joel Asoro, who moved to Sunderland as a teenager and regularly chatted to him about life in the North East.

Kulusevski and Asoro were destined for moves away from Scandinavia.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was also born to Swedish immigrants, was the inspiration. Kulusevski’s father is from Ohrid in North Macedonia and his young football prodigy played for the national youth team before committing to Sweden. When he left for Atalanta as a 16-year-old for a small sum, one of the IF Brommapojkarna directors called it “a kidnapping”.

Despite speaking five languages – Swedish, Macedonian, English, Italian and German – Kulusevski was homesick in Italy for a while. He was helped to settle by forging a friendship with team-mate Rilind Nivokazi, a Kosovan who now plays for Chiasso in Switzerland.

It was at Parma where he came to the attention as a player of huge potential. On his return to Turin, he was in the team under the Italian maestro Andrea Pirlo. “He spoke a lot about how I should shape my body and look for passes without showing the opposition where I am going to play the ball,” Kulusevski recalls.

Dejan Kulusevski celebrates scoring for Juventus - REUTERS
Yet by the time Allegri was in charge and he was out of the team, some viewed the move to Spurs as merely due to his details being in Paratici’s book of contacts. When he arrived, Kulusevski seemed perfect for Antonio Conte’s system, complementing Kane and Son across the forward line.

Kulusevski knew all about Conte’s reputation from the Italian’s return to Serie A where he won the scudetto with his high-intensity style. “I loved the challenge,” he says of being parachuted into Conte’s squad. Even his girlfriend asked whether it was strange being thrust into a new squad mid-season, yet Spurs achieved their goal of Champions League football.

As a huge basketball fan, of LeBron James in particular, Kulusevski is suited to the end-to-end game in England and Sunday’s clash at Nottingham Forest promises plenty of attacking as Spurs look to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

He is wary of saying how far Spurs can go this season. Can they mount a title challenge? Their unlikely hero will be at the heart of their attempt.

