Deja vu: Cardinal Gibbons wins second straight NCHSAA girls 4A lacrosse championship

A repeat matchup of last year’s state final produced a repeat North Carolina 4A girls lacrosse champion Friday.

Izzi Hammond and Charlotte Jackson had four goals each for Cardinal Gibbons as the Crusaders repeated as state champions in a 15-11 win over Charlotte Catholic at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

The win is the Crusaders’ second in a row, and sixth overall as a program. Last year, Cardinal Gibbons led throughout and posted a 13-9 win. In this year’s rematch, the Crusaders led from the outset, but the Cougars stayed close all game long, pulling to within 6-5 in the first half, and knotting the score at 10-10 in the second before a 4-0 run from Gibbons salted the match away.

