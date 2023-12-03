Deiveson Figueiredo says he’s ready for bantamweight title shot, promises finish of UFC champ Sean O’Malley

AUSTIN, Texas – Deiveson Figueiredo is not going to call for a UFC title shot, but if it comes, he’s more than ready for the opportunity.

Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA, 10-6 UFC) made a successful bantamweight debut Saturday when outpointed longtime contender Rob Font (20-7 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC) on the main card of UFC on ESPN 52. Although it was his first fight in the division, the former flyweight champion already feels primed to be fighting for the UFC bantamweight title.

“Being a former champion, if they were to put me in there to fight for the title, I’m super prepared for that,” Figueiredo said at the UFC on ESPN 52 post-fight press conference. “I’m a former champion in the division below, where there are incredible fighters. I showed that I deserve that. Rob is one of the best in the division, and I want to test myself. If they give me the title (shot), I’ll accept.”

Currently, Sean O’Malley holds the title in the division, and he’s scheduled to make his first defense in March in a rematch against Marlon Vera that’s set to headline UFC 299.

If O’Malley retains his title, Figueiredo is confident he can stop him if he gets the chance.

“Sean O’Malley has excellent striking, but I trust so much in my team and our strategy,” Figueiredo said. “Today, I’m training with Henry Cejudo, one of the best in the division, and an intelligent guy when it comes to strategy. I’m a guy that’s got a lot of jiu-jitsu. I’m truly a grappler, but I never liked using it. I’m a guy that would use a lot of striking in the octagon because I like to brawl. Certainly, I would make a great fight against Sean O’Malley. If I were to fight him and get to the ground, I’d finish him.”

