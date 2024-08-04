Deiveson Figueiredo calls for winner of Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili: 'I want my fight for the belt'

.

Now 3-0 at 135 pounds and [autotag]Deiveson Figueiredo[/autotag] thinks it's time to fight for UFC gold.

The former flyweight champion continued his unbeaten run since moving up to bantamweight at Saturday's UFC on ABC 7 at Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Figueiredo (24-3-1 MMA, 13-3-1 UFC) outpointed Marlon Vera (23-10-1 MMA, 15-9 UFC) in a unanimous decision, and immediately after called for the winner of champ Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili – the upcoming bantamweight title fight headlining Noche UFC on Sept. 14.

"I think it's going to be an insane fight," Figueiredo told ESPN after his win."We've got O'Malley, who's a great striker, and we've got Merab, who's a grappler. I want to fight whoever wins the belt because I want my fight for the belt."

Figueiredo is happy to have defeated the last title challenger in "Chito" Vera. He believes he showed his prime for a title fight.

"'Chito' is a very tough guy, but I saw I could get the takedowns in there," Figueiredo said. "I saw that I could take him down in there. But you know, he's a very tough guy, and that's why I showed what I'm about tonight."

Prior to defeating Vera, Figueiredo had submitted Cody Garbrandt and outpointed Rob Font. He feels good in his new weight class and the results are backing he made the right choice to leave 125 pounds.

"The difference now is the strength that I have now acquired," Figueiredo said. "My body is healthier, and I'm just happier because I don't have to suffer as much making the weight."

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Deiveson Figueiredo calls for winner of Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili: 'I want my fight for the belt'