Deion Sanders says Jackson's water crisis is 'way bigger than football'

Safid Deen, USA TODAY
·4 min read

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — Deion Sanders and the Jackson State University football team landed in South Florida Thursday night ahead of their HBCU showcase game.

For a few days, the team will have some reprieve from the ongoing water crisis affecting their hometown in Mississippi. But they are acutely aware of what the people in Jackson are going through.

The team hopes Sunday’s Orange Blossom Classic against Florida A&M at Hard Rock Stadium provides some relief — or at the very least strengthen spirits. The game will broadcast on ESPN2 at 3 p.m.

“We just hope we can afford to give the people an escape for the period of time ... so they can get their minds off the true issues at hand,” Sanders, the third-year coach at Jackson State, said during a press conference Friday. “It’s a tremendous burden, but it’s way bigger than football."

President Joe Biden and state governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency this week in Mississippi's capital.

Excessive rain and flooding caused water pumps and already weakened infrastructure at one of Jackson’s largest water treatment facilities to fail, leaving many people under a boil water notice.

“Ain’t nobody complaining. Ain’t nobody trippin," Sanders said Friday. "They might be uneasy because they want information. The governor, our mayor are doing a phenomenal job — to me — in supporting that. But all (the people of Jackson) want is hope and desire.

"And guess what? The Jackson State University football team gave them that. And we plan on giving them that."

Sanders said Jackson State administration helped place football players living on campus into off-campus hotels earlier this week when classes were moved online.

After Sunday’s game, the team will return home with the water crisis still a concern. Arrangements will be made for players and staff upon their arrival.

“We’re in the water swimming with everyone else. We can’t throw away our life vest because we need it ourselves," Sanders said. "We’re going to make sure we’re straight, then consequently help others.”

It's still football season, and Jackson State has another game, the Southern Heritage Classic, against Tennessee State in Memphis on Sept. 10.

“What we’re trying to do is focus on dominating a football game. Before we start handing out water, and clapping hands, and kissing babies and hugging mamas, we got to focus on dominating and winning a football game," Sanders said. "We have our priorities and we have them set and straight accordingly.”

Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders, left, smiles for a photo with Florida A&amp;M University football coach Willie Simmons during a press conference Friday before their Orange Blossom Classic game Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders, left, smiles for a photo with Florida A&M University football coach Willie Simmons during a press conference Friday before their Orange Blossom Classic game Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Sanders, 55, was hired at Jackson State in 2020. The Hall of Famer has led his football team through the COVID-19 pandemic, a historical snowstorm in February 2021 and now the current water crisis.

He gave credit to the people who live in the city of Jackson for being as strong as they have been through it all.

“Jackson, Mississippi is resilient," Sanders said. "We have some people in that city that endure, and all they want is a little hope. Let them peak and see a little light that they’re going to make it to the next day. And I promise you they’re going to be there."

Sanders described how he has seen the community pull together to help, love and listen to each other during times of crisis.

“The Bible says God uses foolish things to confound the wise. And if it has to be a foolish water issue for us to come together, then baby I’m for it.

“Because Jackson, Mississippi is all that. And I love it.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jackson State's Deion Sanders says water crisis 'bigger than football'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • My boyfriend lied to me to break up. We've been married for 22 years and have 4 kids together.

    The author says their boyfriend was afraid of getting his heart broken and came up with an elaborate lie to break up the relationship.

  • Body found in retired teacher murder probe

    Two men have already appeared in court charged with Mr Coshan’s murder.

  • 'Shocking loss': Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal died by suicide in New York, officials say

    The New York City Medical Examiner's Office said Gustavo Arnal died by suicide after police found his body on Friday.

  • 'Yellowstone' Fans Say Cole Hauser Doesn't 'Get Enough Credit' After Seeing Incredible New Video

    Cole Hauser portrays ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the Paramount Network show Yellowstone. Fans say his work is under-appreciated.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the