Deion Sanders says Jackson's water crisis is 'way bigger than football'

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — Deion Sanders and the Jackson State University football team landed in South Florida Thursday night ahead of their HBCU showcase game.

For a few days, the team will have some reprieve from the ongoing water crisis affecting their hometown in Mississippi. But they are acutely aware of what the people in Jackson are going through.

The team hopes Sunday’s Orange Blossom Classic against Florida A&M at Hard Rock Stadium provides some relief — or at the very least strengthen spirits. The game will broadcast on ESPN2 at 3 p.m.

“We just hope we can afford to give the people an escape for the period of time ... so they can get their minds off the true issues at hand,” Sanders, the third-year coach at Jackson State, said during a press conference Friday. “It’s a tremendous burden, but it’s way bigger than football."

President Joe Biden and state governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency this week in Mississippi's capital.

Excessive rain and flooding caused water pumps and already weakened infrastructure at one of Jackson’s largest water treatment facilities to fail, leaving many people under a boil water notice.

“Ain’t nobody complaining. Ain’t nobody trippin," Sanders said Friday. "They might be uneasy because they want information. The governor, our mayor are doing a phenomenal job — to me — in supporting that. But all (the people of Jackson) want is hope and desire.

"And guess what? The Jackson State University football team gave them that. And we plan on giving them that."

Sanders said Jackson State administration helped place football players living on campus into off-campus hotels earlier this week when classes were moved online.

Deion Sanders praises the people of Jackson, Mississippi enduring during the Jackson water crisis.



After Sunday’s game, the team will return home with the water crisis still a concern. Arrangements will be made for players and staff upon their arrival.

“We’re in the water swimming with everyone else. We can’t throw away our life vest because we need it ourselves," Sanders said. "We’re going to make sure we’re straight, then consequently help others.”

It's still football season, and Jackson State has another game, the Southern Heritage Classic, against Tennessee State in Memphis on Sept. 10.

“What we’re trying to do is focus on dominating a football game. Before we start handing out water, and clapping hands, and kissing babies and hugging mamas, we got to focus on dominating and winning a football game," Sanders said. "We have our priorities and we have them set and straight accordingly.”

Sanders, 55, was hired at Jackson State in 2020. The Hall of Famer has led his football team through the COVID-19 pandemic, a historical snowstorm in February 2021 and now the current water crisis.

He gave credit to the people who live in the city of Jackson for being as strong as they have been through it all.

“Jackson, Mississippi is resilient," Sanders said. "We have some people in that city that endure, and all they want is a little hope. Let them peak and see a little light that they’re going to make it to the next day. And I promise you they’re going to be there."

Sanders described how he has seen the community pull together to help, love and listen to each other during times of crisis.

“The Bible says God uses foolish things to confound the wise. And if it has to be a foolish water issue for us to come together, then baby I’m for it.

“Because Jackson, Mississippi is all that. And I love it.”

