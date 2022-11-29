Deion Sanders says he has an offer to coach at Colorado: 'They're not the only ones'

Jason Owens
·2 min read
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The game marks Sanders&#39;s collegiate head coaching debut. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Deion Sanders is a hot name on the coaching carousel after his success at Jackson State. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Deion Sanders has a job offer.

The Jackson State football coach told reporters on Monday that the University of Colorado has offered him its head coaching position, confirming a Saturday report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. He also said that other schools have expressed interests in his coaching services.

"The report is true and they're not the only ones," Sanders said on a teleconference. "I would be a liar if I told you they didn't. You know they did. I know they did. So it is what it is."

Sanders declined to elaborate on who else he had reached out.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell all my business, but they’re not the only ones," Sanders said.

Sanders is best known as a Hall of Fame cornerback who starred for the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. He's coached at Jackson State since 2020. After a 4-3 record during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Jackson State went 11-2 in 2021 and is 11-0 this season ahead of Saturday's SWAC championship game against Southern.

Sanders has proven an adept recruiter and scored a recruiting coup in 2021 when he lured the nation's No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter to Jackson State. Hunter flipped to Jackson State after initially committing to Sanders' college program Florida State. He's the highest-rated recruit to ever commit to an HBCU and the first five-star prospect to play for an FCS program.

Colorado fired head coach Karl Dorrell in October in the midst of a 1-11 campaign. The Buffaloes finished their season on Saturday with a 63-21 loss at home to Utah under interim head coach Mike Sanford. The program hasn't confirmed an offer to Sanders or made any public statements regarding the details of its coaching search.

Sanders has openly expressed interest in coaching a Power 5 school during his tenure at Jackson State. He didn't divulge on Monday if he's interested in accepting the Colorado job. He vowed to not let the news of the coaching search become a distraction from Saturday's game against Southern.

"Attention ain’t nothing knew to me," Sanders said. "Like, come on. I’m not being braggadocious — that’s a wonderful word, isn’t it? I just came up with that. But this isn’t new to me. Being in the spotlight isn’t new to me.”

Sanders was previously linked to the head-coaching vacancy at Auburn. The program filled the position on Monday when it hired former Ole Miss and Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze.

Latest Stories

  • Huskers pay premium for Rhule to bring back program's glory

    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.

  • NFL Week 12 drip check: Justin Jefferson carries on Virgil Abloh's legacy; Myles Garret dons dinosaur suit

    The best game day fits from NFL Week 12, which include brands built or impacted by the late Virgil Abloh.

  • Nathaniel Hackett hears upset fans after latest Broncos loss: ‘Nobody is as frustrated as I am’

    Calls for Nathaniel Hackett's job are getting louder in Denver following the Broncos' latest loss on Sunday.

  • Lamar Jackson deletes insensitive tweet after fan urged Ravens to not sign him to new contract after loss

    Lamar Jackson denied insulting anyone's sexuality with the tweet.

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • James' season-high 39 points lead Lakers by Spurs, 143-138

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. San Antonio has lost eight straight, tied for the fourth-longest skid in franchise history. James matched a career high with seven 3-pointers. He finished 11 for 21 from the field, including a booming one-handed dunk on a lob from Russell Westbrook with a minute remaining in the first half. While James was pl

  • Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter w

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98

    ATLANTA (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Tyler Herro had 11 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds and Max Strus had 16 points for the Heat, who outscored Atlanta 34-21 in the third to take charge of the game. They went on a 10-2 run early in the period to make it 65-64 on Kyle Lowry’s left wing 3, and Atlanta trailed

  • 'Humble in our expectations': Ottawa soccer fans take World Cup loss in stride

    Brunch, beer and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory. At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage. Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the first

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D