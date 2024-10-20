Deion Sanders has message for President Obama after Colorado's win in Arizona

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders took some time out of his postgame news conference in Arizona Saturday to address a former president of the United States.

“President Obama is everything to me,” Sanders said after his team beat Arizona in Tucson Saturday, 34-7. “I mean, I love him, I admire him. I respect him tremendously. But I heard what he said, you know?”

Barack Obama, the former president, had mentioned Sanders’ team at a campaign event the previous day for Vice President Kamala Harris. He was speaking to a crowd in Tucson, trying to score some political points with the locals.

“As we landed, we saw Colorado’s busses at the airport,” Obama said, drawing jeers from the crowd. “And I know Colorado’s got a couple good players. But I also know you guys have beaten them twice in a row, so don’t bet against the Wildcats tomorrow.”

It was a pretty mild remark, but it didn’t sit well with Sanders, who brought it up without being asked about it. For one, the Buffaloes showed Saturday they have more than two good players — two-way star Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Hunter didn’t even play in the second half against Arizona. Shedeur had a so-so day with 250 yards passing, two touchdown passes and two interceptions. But the Buffaloes (5-2) still dominated and led 28-7 at halftime.

“President, I heard what you said, man,” Sanders said playfully. “Like c’mon, c’mon. That’s why I really don’t get into politics. I’m into people. Because politicians, they play the political game, and he was here and had to play the political games that they have two good players. We got more than two good players. But then you’re here (in Tucson), so you have to support that.”

Sanders noted how “somebody gave him some great statistics,” in reference to his remark that Arizona had beaten Colorado twice in a row before Saturday.

“But president, c’mon man,” Sanders said. “You my man. I love you, I appreciate you, but c’mon dawg. God bless you. I still love you.”

