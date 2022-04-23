Deion Sanders honors life of high school coach Ron Hoover: 'A man that truly loved us'

Alex Martin, Fort Myers News-Press
It is crystal clear how big of an impact North Fort Myers High coach Ron Hoover had on Deion Sanders' life.

Sanders, who was Hoover's most decorated player at North Fort Myers (Florida), reflected Friday morning on his former high school coach, paying tribute to Hoover, who died Thursday at age 88, and Hoover's coaching style that helped him rack up 117 wins across 18 seasons with the Red Knights.

“Coach Hoover really was the first person that I truly understood discipline and leadership, and it came in those consecutive terms,” Sanders said. “He disciplined me, which turned into leadership for me. And I never looked back.”

Sanders played for Hoover at North Fort Myers from 1982-85 before heading to Tallahassee to play for the late Bobby Bowden at Florida State. Before that, Sanders had to deal with getting kicked off the team his junior year of high school for being suspended from school. That's when things changed for the better for the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

"Coach Hoover’s reputation preceded him,” said Sanders, the Jackson State football coach. “Before you even got to North and got on the practice field, you understood he was no-nonsense, and he was a tough football coach, but a fair football coach. You knew that coming in. He had rules, he had things established. It wasn’t going to be and he wasn’t going to compromise those rules, and one of them was if a player was suspended, he was kicked off the team. Low and behold, I was the starting quarterback my junior year and I was suspended for an incident in the library that I felt like I wasn’t in the wrong, but it happened, nevertheless.

"He was really upset. He was really angry, but he was a man of his word and he kicked me off the team. What that did to me, was allow me to understand that principles, he stands beside those. He was angry because he really cared about me, but he had to do what he had to do. That discipline changed my life.”

Shedeur Sanders, left, meets Ron Hoover on Thursday at Deion Sanders&#39; PRIME TRUTH 7-on-7 football game at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers. Hoover coached Shedeur&#39;s father Deion at North Fort Myers High School. The all-star game features players from Texas and Lee County.
Shedeur Sanders, left, meets Ron Hoover on Thursday at Deion Sanders' PRIME TRUTH 7-on-7 football game at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers. Hoover coached Shedeur's father Deion at North Fort Myers High School. The all-star game features players from Texas and Lee County.

Sanders wouldn't know where the Red Knights program would be without Hoover and mentioned that playing for another coach aside from Hoover was out of the question. At the time, Hoover and longtime Fort Myers coach Sam Sirianni Sr. had been battling to become the first Lee County coach to reach 100 wins. Hoover edged out Sirianni, nabbing win No. 100 in 1984. Sirianni's 100th win came shortly thereafter, two games into the 1985 season.

“I couldn’t even think of playing for another coach in high school," Sanders said. "I just couldn’t fathom it. At that time, Fort Myers High School was receiving a lot of praise, and the accolades for some of its players. Coach never bickered or murmured, then we went on a run. We went on a darn run. From Warren Williams on, we went on a run of always putting guys into the next level, and then the professional level.”

Hoover, who went to Southwest Missouri State College in the 1950s and was a Missouri sports fan, was taken care of when Sanders made it professionally. Sanders always got him tickets when his Atlanta Braves played against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“That’s who Coach Hoover was,” Sanders said. “It wasn’t just football that he was supportive of me. He was supportive in the other sports to the point that whenever we played the Cardinals from St. Louis, I would make sure Coach Hoover always had tickets to the game. He supported me in my professional career, baseball as well as football, and he was always there. Always a phone call away. The things he implemented in us early on, never left us."

Sanders shared a pair of stories, including the time when Hoover built a new locker room when Sanders was in high school. He and his teammates were ecstatic at the time, and it only motivated them.

“I remember way back when, he built us a new locker room," Sanders said. "We went crazy. We thought that was everything. Looking back on it now, it probably isn’t significant in size and space, but back then, it was everything. We worked our butts off all summer in that locker room. We were proud of it."

North Fort Myers coach Ron Hoover, seen here holding a picture with him and Deion Sanders.
North Fort Myers coach Ron Hoover, seen here holding a picture with him and Deion Sanders.

Even with the new surroundings, some players still needed to stay focused.

"I remember him watching film on the film projector, and someone falling asleep, and him throwing an eraser at him, that was just hilarious. That’s just how on it he was. He wanted you to be your best. He wanted to get us out of Fort Myers, onto something else. He really did.”

Growing up in the inner city, Sanders stressed how influential Hoover was as a father figure, mentioning that he was far beyond just being a coach during the 80s. Hoover truly loved his players, despite them not knowing it at a young age.

“This was a man that truly loved us, man,” Sanders said. “And we didn’t know it at that time. Love was kicking me off the team because he expected more from me. Love was hiding my basketball letters because he wanted to direct me in the football and the baseball path. ... Love was coming to my professional games, and just being there to support me all through the years, a phone call away.

"We didn’t know this at the time, because coming from the inner city, we really had not received love from a man. There weren’t a lot of true father figures at that time for young African Americans and that is still true to this day. We didn’t know what love looked like from a man.”

Whenever Sanders takes the field as head coach at Jackson State, Hoover's influence remains with him.

"This man is a darn coaching legend because of the impact he had on our personal lives," Sanders said. "It was tremendous. Every day I’m on the field, I’m getting ready to go on the field momentarily, he’s going with me. The way he talked, the way he instructed, his toughness, his disciplinary tactics, he’s always there. He had a tremendous impact on my life, and I’ll never forget that."

