Deion Sanders had a 1-word reaction to the Titans firing GM Ran Carthon

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks the sideline in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Arrowhead Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders probably can't remember the last time he thought about the Tennesee Titans before today.

But his son, Shedeur Sanders, might be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this spring. So, today, Coach Prime seems pretty interested in what's going on in Tennessee, considering that his son might soon play for them.

After news broke that the team fired general manager Ran Carthon, Sanders had an interesting reaction.

He only had one word to say: "Wow." Well, unless you count eye emojis as a word.

We don't know what the Titans' next move will be. But it's clear that Sanders is locked in on whatever it is.

