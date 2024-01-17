Deion Sanders' Football Star Sons Hit the Runway for Louis Vuitton: 'We Want to Be Multidimensional'

Shilo Sanders told LV men's creative director Pharrell Williams that he and brother Shedeur "don’t want to be just football"

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Shedeur and Shilo Sanders walk the runway for Louis Vuitton.

Deion Sanders’ sons, football stars Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, swapped the field for the catwalk this week!

Shedeur, 21, and Shilo, 23 — the Colorado Buffaloes football coach's sons and players — walked the runway in Louis Vuitton’s Men's Fall/Winter 2024 Show in Paris on Tuesday.

In Pharrell Williams’ third-ever show as the men’s creative director for the French luxury brand, the Sanders brothers rocked orange camouflage pieces.

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Shilo Sanders.

Shilo hit the catwalk in a puffer jacket with a flannel shirt and trousers, and carried a large, brown leather duffel.

For Shedeur’s look, he sported the camouflage print on his trousers, along with a green shirt and matching neon vest. He also wore a boxy, over-the-shoulder bag and baseball cap, and carried work gloves.

In a quick video Shilo snapped backstage at the Louis Vuitton show, he showed off he and his brother’s “matching” ensembles while lined up with the other models.



Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Shedeur Sanders.

While in Paris for the modeling gig, the football stars also got to chat with Williams, 50, revealing their desires to be "multidimensional."

“We want to be multidimensional. We don’t want to be just football,” Shilo told the creative director in a YouTube video shared by Well Off Media, his older brother Deion Jr.’s company.

Williams had an inspirational response for the model-athlete duo, who he was “honored” to have in the fashion show.

“You already are,” he told the Sanders brothers. “It’s just that society makes you think that you are not. And you aspire to be other things, but you guys do so many things already.”

“If I were you, I would change that language: ‘I am multidimensional,’” he added.

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders.

Also in the video, Shilo called the brothers’ father-coach to poke fun at one of Shedeur’s more elaborate Paris outfits, which included a large puffer jacket and purse.

On the phone in the back of a car, the Buffaloes safety joked with dad Deion, 56, that his brother is “losing himself.”

“Oh, my god,” Deion responded. “What are you, a trash bag?”



