Deion Sanders is done campaigning for Travis Hunter's Heisman, and he’s right

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) calls for the ball in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Selecting the most outstanding college football player each season isn't always easy, and there isn't always a clear-cut favorite.

The 2024 Heisman Trophy race has been fascinating to watch all season with preseason favorite Dillon Gabriel, Ashton Jeanty and Cam Ward making some truly standout plays and quintessential Heisman moments on the field.

But, as talented as they are, no one really compares with two-way player Travis Hunter, who entered Week 12 as the consensus Heisman favorite. And Saturday in Colorado's 49-24 win over Utah, the Buffaloes wide receiver/defensive back reminded everyone why.

Against Utah, Hunter finished with 60 total offensive yards, which is actually a bit low for him. He earned his first rushing touchdown of the season, and on defense, he returned an interception for 21 yards and added three solo tackles and a pass breakup. On the season, he has 10 total touchdowns, 911 receiving yards, three interceptions, eight passes defended and one forced fumble, as Fox Sports noted.

Hunter's talent and skills are undeniable. Not only does he play almost every snap on both sides of the ball when he's healthy, but he also often makes standout play after standout play, like this one:

TRAVIS HUNTER IS UNREAL 🤯



He makes an absurd catch for @CUBuffsFootball on 4th & 8 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OuIIY8e4vD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

And this one:

TRAVIS HUNTER IS JUST A CHEAT CODE 😱@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/SUCHVonSOq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

With less than a month to go before Heisman voters make their selections, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs have been stumping hard for Hunter's Heisman campaign. They're right to support their player, of course, but they're also right about no college player in the country being comparable to Hunter, a coveted future NFL Draft pick.

Travis Hunter gets his teammates to hit the Heisman pose with him 💪🏆@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/apeLNc0c8G — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders praised Hunter after the game, calling him the best player in the country:

"He's the best player in the country, hands down, no doubt. There's not a lot of guys that can do what he do on offense and defense, so it's really tough to compare him to anybody else because I feel like if he was at a different program — they don't like us so much. They hate on us too. So it's real hard, and it makes me sad that they don't give a guy like him his credit because that's generational. It ain't gonna happen again for a long time."

"He's the best player in the country hands down."



Shedeur Sanders tells @JennyTaft why he thinks Travis Hunters should win the Heisman ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iRguJlulh7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

After the Buffs' win against Utah, Deion was asked what his message to undecided Heisman voters would be. He echoed his quarterback son's sentiments but implied he's done stumping and said:

"I ain't gonna sit up here and give no message to no Heisman voters who is undecided. If they can't see, they can't see. It is what it is. Travis is who he is. It's supposed to go to the best college football player; I think that's been a wrap since, what? Week 2? "So, we ain't petitioning for nobody. We ain't doing that. We've got a wonderful display of cameras here, and I think we're on national television every week. If they can't see it, something is a problem. Don't allow their hatred for me to interfere with our kids' success. ... Give the kids what they deserve."

"Don't allow their hatred for me to interfere with our kids' success... Get the kids what they deserve, man."



Deion Sanders when asked what his message would be to Heisman voters who were undecided about Travis Hunter ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/y2P1tX8bHT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

Sanders may claim he's not arguing for Hunter's Heisman campaign, but he's still making an argument that the two-way player is the best in college football this season. And he's right, but at this point, the Sanders family and the rest of Colorado shouldn't have to be convincing anyone of Hunter's exceptionalism.

For Oregon, Gabriel makes his dominance look easy. With Miami, Ward is so poised making big plays it's almost worrisome. And Boise State has the best running back in the country with Jeanty.

But Hunter is an extraordinary two-way player who's on the field for the majority of games and is having an incredible season. Barring a catastrophic game for him or a couple truly elevated performances from his fellow contenders, the Heisman should be his come December.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Deion Sanders is done campaigning for Travis Hunter's Heisman, and he’s right