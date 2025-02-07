Deion Sanders, Colorado hire Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to be running backs coach

Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk has been hired as the new running backs coach at the University of Colorado, becoming the third Hall of Famer to join the coaching staff of the Buffaloes under head coach Deion Sanders in Boulder.

The university announced the hire late Thursday. It’s not clear if Faulk has ever coached before. He previously played running back at San Diego State and then went on to fame as an elite running back in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams.

At Colorado, Faulk joins a staff assembled by Sanders that includes himself as a Pro Football Hall of Famer, along with graduate assistant coach Warren Sapp, another Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Faulk is one of the NFL’s best running backs of all time and a Super Bowl champion with the Rams 25 years ago. But he also was suspended in 2017 by the NFL Network after a lawsuit was filed against him and others by a former wardrobe stylist. It accused him of sexual harassment and groping the stylist. It was later settled out of court.

Faulk, 51, recently has been working in the financial field outside of football, according to online records. As the new running backs coach at Colorado, Faulk will be charged with improving a running game that ranked last in the nation in rushing yards per game in 2023 and 2024.

