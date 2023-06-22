Deion Sanders blood clot needs emergency surgery. He went on Instagram to explain

Cowboys legend and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders says he will have emergency surgery Friday to help fix two blood clots in his legs. He’s also clearing up some reports about his foot needing amputation.

The news was first reported by Adam “Pacman” Jones on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday..

Deion Sanders is having emergency surgery tomorrow for a blood clot in his groin..



Sanders took to Instagram later Thursday to explain his health situation and clear up misconceptions.

Sanders said that he need surgery on his foot but first had to address two blood clots, one in his left thigh and one in his right leg, to ensure proper blood flow.

Sanders chuckled while refuting reports that he was in danger of having to amputate his foot, saying it would only be done as a last resort and isn’t currently a concern.

“This is where we are now, there’s no talk of amputation there’s no talk of any of that whatsoever,” Sanders said. “The doctor was just telling me worst comes to worst, (amputation) was gonna happen. But I believe in staying right so we never have to take that left.”

Sanders joked about an email sent by a fan saying they could heal with a home remedy. But he also said he appreciated all the well wishes he’s gotten from fans, friends and family.