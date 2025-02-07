Deion Sanders adds Marshall Faulk to Colorado staff as RB coach

Colorado is adding another Pro Football Hall of Famer to its coaching staff.

The Buffaloes announced Thursday night that former St. Louis Rams and Indianapolis Colts running back Marshall Faulk will join Deion Sanders' staff as a running backs coach. It is the first coaching job of Faulk's football career.

Faulk joins Sanders and Warren Sapp, who joined the staff last offseason, as gold jacket owners to make the trip to Boulder. The trio have also worked together as analysts at NFL Network, though Faulk's time there ended in 2017 after being named in a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Faulk remains one of the most decorated running backs in NFL history, with seven Pro Bowl nods, an MVP award and a central role in the Greatest Show on Turf. He was enshrined in Canton in 2011. He will join a Colorado program that took a step forward in 2024, finishing the season with a 9-4 record and a No. 25 ranking in the final AP Poll.

The running backs coach position was open after the departure of Gary Harrell, who followed Sanders to Colorado after three years at Jackson State. Colorado will have work to do in 2025 after the departures of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way standout Travis Hunter, both of whom are expected to be early picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.