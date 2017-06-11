Deichmann, Watson help LSU rally past MSU 4-3 in NCAAs

Mississippi State pitcher Konnor Pilkington throws during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, June 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Zach Watson's run-scoring single in the eighth pulled LSU into a tie, and Watson later scored on Michael Papierski's sacrifice fly to lift the Tigers to a 4-3 victory over Mississippi State in the opening game of the NCAA tournament's Baton Rouge super regional on Saturday night.

Zach Hess (7-1), who entered the game with LSU trailing 3-0 in the eighth, pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win for LSU (47-17), which is now victorious in 15 straight and one win away from an 18th trip to the College World Series.

LSU had a runner on third with one out in the fourth, fifth and seventh, only to come up empty before finally breaking through in the eighth on Greg Deichmann's two-run double to left.

The Bulldogs (40-26) took a 1-0 lead in the first, when LSU starter Alex Lange allowed a single and two walks before hitting Jake Mangum to force home a run.

MSU then went up 3-0 in the eighth on Cody Brown's two-out, two-run double.

Bulldogs reliever Riley Self (5-2), who entered the game in the eighth, took the loss.