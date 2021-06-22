Dehcho First Nations to elect new grand chief during 28th annual assembly

'Our ultimate goal is setting trails for future generations, and for those that are to come,' wrote Gladys Norwegian, the departing grand chief, who will not seek re-election. (Kate Kyle/CBC - image credit)

The 28th Dehcho Annual assembly is set to begin tomorrow in Fort Providence, N.W.T., amid an election year and the 100th anniversary of Treaty 11.

Grand Chief Gladys Norwegian announced in a statement that she will not be seeking re-election.

Norwegian's term as grand chief was an "amazing experience," she wrote, but added "complex changes" continue to face the Dehcho.

Elected in 2018, Norwegian was the first woman to step into that leadership role.

She took on key issues facing the region, such as the negotiations for land claim and self government (also known as the Dehcho Process), which have been ongoing since 1990, with land quantum being the central point of contention.

Within the first month of her term, the Edéhzhíe was established as the first Indigenous-protected national wildlife area in the country.

Health, language and on-the-land programming has also been a point of focus during her term.

A new on the land healing program began this year, which followed "Nahe náhodhe" – Our way of life, a program to support Dene Zhatie language, culture and knowledge of the land. New guardianship programs were also unveiled.

Unity 'not in words, but in actions'

Norwegian's parting message is for the future of the region and its people.

Going forward, she wrote that unity is needed, "not in words, but in actions."

"We must come together honestly, and for the right reasons; we must remind each other that our ultimate goal is setting trails for future generations, and for those that are to come," she wrote.

Dehcho First Nations has not yet announced who will be running for grand chief, but on Thursday, the candidates will be delivering their statements, which will be followed by an election.

"It is crucial we welcome this new chief," Norwegian wrote.

The new grand chief will be taking on the fight to self-govern on Dehcho lands amid a significant anniversary for the First Nation's legal, cultural and political rights.

In July, it will be 100 years since Treaty 11 was signed.

Dehcho First Nations maintain that the agreement recognized their inherent political rights, writing in their mission that "only sovereign peoples can make treaties with each other."

"Therefore, our Aboriginal rights, titles and oral histories cannot be extinguished by any Euro-Canadian government."

Reaching an agreement to self-govern on their traditional lands is not "just a mere exchange of land, money and power," their website reads.

It is about "the heart and soul of a people who have occupied this territory for thousands of years."

A fire feeding ceremony marks the beginning of the gathering which will continue until Friday.

Every evening, there will be drum dances and bingo. Talent shows and youth events will also be held.

