DeGrom dominant in Mets' win, Tatis homers again

Jacob deGrom was in dominant form in MLB on Sunday, while Fernando Tatis Jr homered again.

DeGrom gave up just three hits as he struck out 12 over seven innings to lead the New York Mets past the Philadelphia Phillies 14-1.

Dominic Smith went four-for-five with three RBIs in the Mets' comfortable victory.

Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola struck out 10, but he conceded eight hits and six runs (three earned) in 5.1 innings.

Tatis crushed his 15th homer of the season in the San Diego Padres' 5-3 win over the Oakland Athletics.

The 21-year-old sensation is tied with Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout for the most home runs this year.

Bieber brilliant again, Angels sweep Astros

Shane Bieber's fine season continued. He struck out 10 over five innings to improve to 7-0 in the Cleveland Indians' 4-1 success over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Angels completed a four-game sweep of the Houston Astros thanks to a 9-5 win.

The St Louis Cardinals claimed their series over the Chicago Cubs thanks to a 7-3 victory. They have won three of four, with another game to become, and are now 1.5 games adrift of the Cubs in the National League (NL) Central.

Dallas Keuchel had conceded just two hits in five innings before exiting the Chicago White Sox's 8-2 win over the Kansas City Royals with a back injury.

Harvey horror

Matt Harvey's difficult 2020 continued. The Royals pitcher conceded four hits and a run in 2.1 innings on his way to falling to 0-3 this season.

Sunday's results

Baltimore Orioles 5-1 New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves 10-3 Washington Nationals

Cleveland Indians 4-1 Milwaukee Brewers

New York Mets 14-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Miami Marlins

Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 Boston Red Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Cincinnati Reds

Chicago White Sox 8-2 Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers 10-8 Minnesota Twins

San Francisco Giants 4-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Angels 9-5 Houston Astros

San Diego Padres 5-3 Oakland Athletics

Seattle Mariners 4-3 Texas Rangers

St Louis Cardinals 7-3 Chicago Cubs

Colorado Rockies 7-6 Los Angeles Dodgers

Yankees at Blue Jays

Ryu Hyun-jin (3-1, 2.51 ERA) starts for the Toronto Blue Jays (22-18) against Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 5.76 ERA) and the New York Yankees (21-19) at Sahlen Field on Monday.