DeGennaro's big day receiving, 3 turnovers, 6 sacks help Richmond beat Rhode Island 24-17

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Nick DeGennaro had a career-high 132 yards and two touchdowns on six catches to spark Richmond to a 25-17 win over Rhode Island on Saturday.

DeGennaro, who set his career highs of eight catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns a week earlier, put the Spiders up for good with his 69-yard catch-and-run with Camden Coleman for a 14-10 lead midway through the second quarter. The duo also had a 12-yard score on the game's opening possession.

Coleman was 13 of 25 for 194 yards with two interceptions for the Spiders (4-3, 3-1 Coastal Athletic Association) and Savon Smith ran for 80 yards.

Backup quarter Kyle Wickersham led a 65-yard drive and scored the clinching touchdown on a 6-yard run with 4:47 to play.

After taking a 10-7 lead late in the first quarter, the Rams' next two possessions ended with a pair of lost fumbles, giving them three turnovers before halftime. They had three punts and a missed field goal before Kasim Hill scored on a short run with less than two minutes to play.

Rhode Island used its third timeout while forcing a three-and-out and got the ball on its 15 with 50 seconds to play. The Rams reached midfield before a Hail Mary pass in the end zone was knocked down by D'Angelo Stocker as time ran out.

Hill also connected with John Erby for a 32-yard TD for the Rams (4-3, 2-2). Hill was 29 of 50 for 367 yards and six receivers had between 53 and 82 yards.

Richmond also had six sacks, three by Jeremiah Grant.

