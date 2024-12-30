Degenhart and Boise State host Wyoming

Boise State Broncos (10-3, 2-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (8-5, 1-1 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits Wyoming after Tyson Degenhart scored 26 points in Boise State's 73-71 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Cowboys have gone 6-0 in home games. Wyoming averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 2-0 against MWC opponents. Boise State is the MWC leader with 36.5 rebounds per game led by O'Mar Stanley averaging 6.8.

Wyoming makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Boise State has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The Cowboys and Broncos meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim is averaging 18.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Cowboys.

Degenhart is averaging 18.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

