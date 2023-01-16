Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market Worth USD 45.92 Billion by 2029 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market to Reach USD 45.92 Billion by 2029; Growing Prevalence of Degenerative Disc Disease to Surge Demand for Treatment

Pune, India, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global degenerative disc disease treatment market size was USD 26.05 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 27.87 billion in 2022 to USD 45.92 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

  • In an effort to diversify its product line, Pfizer Inc. purchased Arena, a company in the clinical stages of developing cutting-edge potential therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory diseases.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/degenerative-disc-disease-treatment-market-107102


Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Prevalence of Degenerative Disc Disease Among Population to Fuel Demand for Drugs in the Market

A significant element contributing to the increase in patient population is the rising prevalence of degenerative disc disease among people worldwide, especially among the elderly. Increased demand for medications and treatments is the result of this. Degenerative disc disease has a sizable patient population due to the rising geriatric population around the world and the incidence of age-related disorders among the elderly. Therefore, increasing demand for medications and therapies for the ailment is predicted to drive the market for treatment of degenerative disc disease during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways For Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market :

  • The North American market was valued at US$9.55 billion and accounted for the majority of the market for the treatment of degenerative disc diseases in 2021.

  • By Type, the market is segmented into conventional drugs and novel therapies in Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment

  • Increased prevalence of degenerative disc disease in the population to fuel drug demand in the marketplace.

  • Pfizer Inc. recorded a growth of approximately 7.5% in revenue for Medrol in 2021 and generated USD 432.0 million compared to the previous year.

Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the degenerative disc disease treatment market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the demand for product in the near future.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/degenerative-disc-disease-treatment-market-107102


COVID-19 Impacts:

Disturbance in the Demand and Supply Chain Slowed the Growth Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 had a little effect on market growth during the anticipated term. One of the main causes of the slower market growth during the pandemic is the temporary closure of orthopedic clinics and the increased attention of healthcare providers on COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 limits also caused a minor interruption in the supply chain for the market participants, which decreased their sales of painkiller-related products.

Segments:

Novel Therapies are Projected to Register Comparatively Higher Growth Owing to Rising R&D Activities by the Market Players

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into conventional drugs and novel therapies. The conventional drugs segment is further sub-segmented into Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, opioids, and others. The novel therapies segment is further sub-segmented into cell therapy, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), and others. The novel therapies segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to rising research and development activities by market players to develop innovative and effective therapies.

Geographically, the market for degenerative disc disease treatment is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.


Quick Buy - Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107102


Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Backed by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

In 2021, North America dominated the degenerative disc disease treatment market share and the size was estimated at USD 9.55 billion. During the projected period, a higher CAGR is anticipated for the region.

A few of the factors anticipated to spur the market expansion for degenerative disc disease treatment during the forecast period include the rising prevalence and diagnosis rate of chronic back pain caused by the disease among the populace in nations such as the U.K., Germany, and others.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period since the region is seeing an increase in the diagnosis of chronic low back pain, which is surging the demand for the medications used to treat the disease.

Competitive Landscape:

Acquisitions Initiated by Key Companies to Promote Market Growth

The leading players in the market constantly opt for efficient strategies to bolster their brand value as well as promote the global market growth of degenerative disc disease treatment. One such efficient strategy is acquiring competitive companies and further securing a profit for both the companies.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/degenerative-disc-disease-treatment-market-107102


List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

  • Novartis AG (Switzerland)

  • Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

  • DiscGenics, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Spine BioPharma (U.S.)

  • FibroGenesis (U.S.)

  • Ferring B.V. (Switzerland)

Some major points from Table of Content:

  • Global Degenerative Disc Disease Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Conventional Drugs

        • Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

        • Corticosteroids

        • Opioids

        • Others

      • Novel Therapies

        • Cell Therapy

        • Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)

        • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Rest of the World

  • North America Degenerative Disc Disease Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Conventional Drugs

        • Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

        • Corticosteroids

        • Opioids

        • Others

      • Novel Therapies

        • Cell Therapy

        • Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)

        • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe Degenerative Disc Disease Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Conventional Drugs

        • Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

        • Corticosteroids

        • Opioids

        • Others

      • Novel Therapies

        • Cell Therapy

        • Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)

        • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

      • U.K

      • Germany

      • France

      • Spain

      • Italy

      • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific Degenerative Disc Disease Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Conventional Drugs

        • Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

        • Corticosteroids

        • Opioids

        • Others

      • Novel Therapies

        • Cell Therapy

        • Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)

        • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

      • Japan

      • China

      • India

      • Australia

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

Toc Continued...


Related Links:

Spinal Devices Market Size, Share | Global Industry Trendsand Industry Analysis

Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Global Industry Trendsand Industry Analysis

Clear Aligners Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis Report 2023

Cancer Biomarkers Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis Report 2026

Global Teleradiology Market Size & Share, Analysis Report [2019-2026]

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team

    Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off. Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs. “We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Bottcher, Fujisawa claim Canadian Open titles

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Andreescu's 'Aha moment' made Australian Open win possible

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Bianca Andreescu traces the path that brought her back to the tennis tour after a mental health break — and, on Monday, put her back in the win column thanks to beating a seeded opponent at the Australian Open — to what she calls “an ‘Aha’ moment” on a beach in Costa Rica during a spiritual retreat nearly a year ago. Here, then, is how the 22-year-old Canadian described that epiphany in an interview with The Associated Press at Melbourne Park: “I am meant to play the

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • After banner world juniors, Connor Bedard not focusing on NHL draft

    Connor Bedard didn't want to talk about his record-breaking performance. He also wasn't keen on looking ahead to the 2023 NHL draft. The star of the recent world junior hockey championship isn't interested in the rear-view mirror or what waits over the horizon. That's for the rest of the hockey world to debate and discuss. Bedard provided a string of jaw-dropping performances for Canada at the recent men's under-20 tournament in the Maritimes, setting a boatload of national and tournament record

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg