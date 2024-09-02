Defying the odds: Relegation favourites FCV Dender sitting pretty in the Belgian Pro League

Almost immediately after they won promotion, Dender were tipped to be relegated during the upcoming Pro League season. The side were unlikely promotion winners given their small budget, but Timmy Simons defied the odds. In the summer, the head coach responsible for the remarkable success left to join Westerlo, replaced by Vincent Euvrard. It appears that the notion of defying the odds did not leave with Simons however. With six matches gone in the Pro League, Dender go into the international break top of the table.

Yes, Anderlecht and Genk have games in hand that could see them leapfrog the side into first place. Still, this has been a remarkable start to the campaign for Dender. Many of the squad that helped achieve promotion last season remained, but with some additions. These new players seem to have slotted in perfectly and are already contributing.

In goal, Michael Verrips has looked assured, while David Hrncar has looked a fine pick up out wide. The 26-year-old Slovakian is typical of the sides business this summer, looking for value in the Belgian second tier and across Europe where players are out of favour at their sides. One key signing so far has been Viktoria Plzen’s midfielder Roman Kvet. The 26-year-old has already scored twice for the side and has brought some quality to the central areas. Up front, Mohamed Berte, signed on a free from Oostende, has been a great impact substitute with three goals.

Last years star man has also adapted well to the league. Bruny Nsimba, formerly of Beveren and Antwerp, scored 14 goals in 30 games for the side during their promotion. He already has three in six, with a spectacular effort against Kortrijk the pick of the bunch.

🚀 Early goal of the season contender from Dender's Bruny Nsimba in yesterday's 4-1 win over Kortrijk!pic.twitter.com/y91IcNN2iR — Get Belgian & Dutch Football News (@GBeNeFN) August 11, 2024

What has made the sides run even more impressive, is that they have played three sides who should be in the top six come the end of the season. They drew with Union St Gilloise, beat Gent and narrowly lost to Club Brugge. It is important not to get too carried away, as it is unlikely that Dender will sustain a title bid. Yet if they can finish above the drop zone, it will have been a success season. They are an entertaining side to watch as well, which certainly should ender them to the neutrals.

Their victory over Beerschot at the weekend should the contrasting fortunes of the two promoted sides. Dender have taken to the Pro League like a duck to water, while Beerschot resemble Bambi on ice.

Its been a long wait for Dender’s fans to see the club return to top flight football, and so far they are enjoying the ride.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson