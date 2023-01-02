Defying the odds: The 10 biggest MMA betting upsets of 2022

Who doesn’t love a good upset?

In 2022, MMA saw its fair share of underdogs who defied the odds in the UFC, Bellator and beyond. While everyone has an opinion of who should win and who should lose, the oddsmakers (and how the betting public responds) largely get the final say on what history reflects.

This year, with the help of MMA database Tapology, MMA Junkie has compiled the top 10 betting upsets of 2022. Fights that were eligible were those that multiple major online sportsbooks recognized, and that Tapology recorded prior to the close of the betting line.

Check out the top 10 MMA betting upsets of 2022 below. Only major MMA promotions were included in the tally.

Karl Moore (+450) def. Karl Albrektsson (-600) | Bellator 285

Result: Karl Moore def. Karl Albrektsson via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:36

Things were going [autotag]Karl Albrektsson[/autotag]’s way against [autotag]Karl Moore[/autotag] – until they weren’t. It was a betting upset, but also a major comeback. Moore largely had been dominated and nearly finished in Round 1. But in Round 2, he flipped the script and submitted Albrektsson with a rear-naked choke much to the delight of the Dublin crowd.

Cass Bell (+450) def. Jared Scoggins (-625) | Bellator 289

Result: Cass Bell def. Jared Scoggins via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

[autotag]Cass Bell[/autotag] proved the oddsmakers wrong in the final domestic Bellator event of 2022. On the Bellator 289 prelims at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., Bell squeaked out a split decision and snapped a two-fight skid in the process.

Zhang Mingyang (+450) def. George Tokkos (-675) | Road to UFC 1

Zhang Mingyang punches Tuco Tokkos on episode one of Road To UFC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Result: Zhang Mingyang def. George Tokkos via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:57

The Road to the UFC was a new product launched in June, and almost instantly the brand had a viral highlight. In the first bout on the inaugural card in Singapore, relative unknown Chinese prospect [autotag]Zhang Mingyang[/autotag] bludgeoned former Bellator fighter and Fury FC light heavyweight champion George Tokkos with an over-the-top violent series of punches.

Ricardo Prasel (+475) def. Daniel Omielanczuk (-650) | KSW 70

Result: Ricardo Prasel def. Daniel Omielanczuk via submission (Achilles lock) – Round 1, 1:38

[autotag]Ricardo Prasel[/autotag] defied the odds in a mere 98 seconds when he fought UFC alum [autotag]Daniel Omielanczuk[/autotag] at KSW 70 in May. When the fight hit the canvas, Prasel used his size, length and BJJ skills to grab the leg of the stockier Omielanczhuk. From there, Prasel scored an Achilles’ lock and an upset victory with it.

Jeremy Kennedy (+500) def. Aaron Pico (-700) | Bellator 286

Result: Jeremy Kennedy def. Aaron Pico via TKO (shoulder injury) – Round 1, 5:00

In a highlighted featherweight bout, [autotag]Jeremy Kennedy[/autotag] made the most of the opportunity. [autotag]Aaron Pico[/autotag]’s shoulder was compromised early in the bout, which rendered him unable to muster up much offense. After a smothering first round and an attempt by coach Brandon Gibson to pop Pico’s shoulder back into place, Kennedy was declared the victor by doctor’s stoppage.

Larissa Pacheco (+500) def. Kayla Harrison (-700) | PFL 10

2022 PFL 10 Championships at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Friday, November 25, 2022. (Denis Kennedy / PFL)

Result: Larissa Pacheco def. Kayla Harrison via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

While it wasn’t technically the largest betting upset of the year, [autotag]Larissa Pacheco[/autotag]’s stunning unanimous decision win over Kayla Harrison was, by most accounts, the most impactful. Pacheco, in her third crack at Harrison, became the first woman to defeat the two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka with a well-rounded, five-round $1 million performance in the 2022 PFL Championships.

James Gonzalez (+550) def. Cody Law (-800) | Bellator 282

Result: James Gonzalez def. Cody Law via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-27)

[autotag]Cody Law[/autotag] looked unbeatable while he racked up win after win on the Bellator prelims – that is until LAW MMA fighter [autotag]James Gonzalez[/autotag] rained on his parade. At Bellator 282 in February, Gonzalez largely dominated the then-undefeated American Top Team prospect en route to a unanimous decision win.

Blake Perry (+650) def. Makoa Cooper (-1000) | Bellator 278

Result: Blake Perry def. Makoa Cooper via submission (anaconda choke) – Round 2, 4:14

[autotag]Blake Perry[/autotag] might not have had the crowd [autotag]Makoa Cooper[/autotag] did at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, but he had a similar connection to the soil. While Cooper, brother of PFL standout Ray Cooper III, was born and raised in Hawaii, Perry was stationed there when he served in the military. At Bellator 278, he returned, rallied, overcame and upset the books when he submitted Cooper under the bright lights.

Mike Jackson (+700) def. Dean Barry (-1100) | UFC Fight Night 205

Result: Mike Jackson def. Dean Barry via disqualification (eye gouge) – Round 1, 3:52

One of the most bizarre fights in UFC history extended the unorthodox legacy of [autotag]Mike Jackson[/autotag]. Originally brought in to fight Mickey Gall, and then CM Punk, Jackson returned for his third MMA fight nearly four years after the infamous Punk matchup. The UFC paired him with [autotag]Dean Barry[/autotag], a relative newcomer to the professional scene. Over the span of the fight, in less than four minues, multiple fouls occurred – including an eye gouge, which resulted in a disqualification and follow-up drama.

Christian Echols (+900) def. Pat Downey (-1500) | Bellator 289

Result: Christian Echols def. Pat Downey via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 2:27

The biggest betting upset of 2022 belongs to [autotag]Christian Echols[/autotag], a fighter brought in to take on accomplished wrestler-turned-MMA-fighter [autotag]Pat Downey[/autotag]. In less than half a round, Echols battered Downey, who could not recover before a huge right uppercut put the lights out.

