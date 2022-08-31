Defunct Wichita car dealer faces $36,000 more in fines for deceptive practices

A Wichita car dealership that is no longer in business will pay additional penalties after being accused of deceptive practices, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Family First Auto, which was at 2005 S. Broadway, entered a default judgment on Wednesday after being accused of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, the news release says.

The default judgment says the dealership will pay about $36,000: $30,000 in civil penalties, more than $5,000 in restitution to customers, plus court costs and fees.

The violations came to light after two consumers filed a complaint accusing the dealership of failing to provide titles to the vehicles after 60 days, according to the news release.

The dealership entered a separate default judgment in late April that says the dealership “failed to provide eight separate consumers the title to the vehicle they purchased within 60 days,” according to a previous news release from the DA’s office.

As a result, the dealership agreed to pay $143,000 in fines, including more than $23,000 in restitution to customers.