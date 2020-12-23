Deftones Fundraiser Brings $100,000 to Children’s Hospital, Crew Nation

Jem Aswad
·2 min read

Veteran rockers the Deftones have completed their “Adopt-a-Dot” fundraising campaign and made a donation of $52,500 to the University of California at Davis Children’s Hospital and $52,500 to “Crew Nation,” the global relief fund for live music crews who have been impacted by COVID-19.

In a statement the group said, “With pride, today we’re making our Adopt-A-Dot donations to UC Davis Children’s Hospital and Crew Nation. Hopefully these will go to making things a little easier for those facing challenging times. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our fans and friends that contributed to this campaign. We sincerely thank you all.”

Prior to the release of the California band’s latest album “Ohms,” they launched the “Adopt-A-Dot” campaign, enabling fans to make a charitable donation in the form of one or multiple dots from 12,995 available dots comprising the album’s cover art, created by Frank Maddocks. Donators uploaded photos to Deftones.com/Adopt, adding another dimension to the artwork.

The band has contributed the proceeds to these two causes.

Late in March, Live Nation and nonprofit partner the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation created Crew Nation, a global relief fund for touring and venue crews. Since its inception, the organization has raised more than $15 million, which has been distributed to 15,000 crew members across 36 countries.

The fund was launched with an initial $5 million donation from Live Nation and another $5 million raised by artists, industry leaders and partners, which Live Nation then matched to bring the total to $15 million.

Nurit Smith, Music Forward Foundation executive director, estimates that over 500,000 crew members in the U.S. alone have been put out of work because of the pandemic, with no other job opportunities to fall back on.

