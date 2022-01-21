Definity First Appoints Freddy Castro as CEO

Professional IT Consulting firm Definity First is pleased to announce the appointment of Freddy Castro as its new Chief Executive Officer.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After serving 16 years in multiple roles with the company, including director of operations in which he oversaw all consulting functions, Freddy Castro is committed to continue offering Definity First's clients and partners the same quality of service they have come to know and love.

"I've been working with the founders of the company basically since the start," Castro explained. "Having that familiarity and experience, I am both thankful and primed for the opportunity to start contributing to the company and our customers as CEO."

With nearly 20 years of market presence and continuous growth, Definity First helped create and perfect the formula required for an ideal nearshore strategic partner. Be it software product development, low-code business applications, or cloud IaaS-PaaS, the company has always been on the industry's frontline, helping innovate business operations and deliver cutting-edge software products.

"We have such a unique and talented team, who have made possible each of our successes. I am honored to be the one that will lead the company in this new chapter," he said.

With this new strategic appointment, Definity First is transforming itself to align with forward-thinking practices that bring innovation and profitability to its clients.

Castro's appointment as CEO is effective immediately.

About Definity First

Definity First specializes in Nearshore Software Development Services, Cloud Business Applications & Microsoft Technologies. Definity First combines tech talent with extensive experience to implement effective enterprise-grade solutions powered by 18+ years of experience in the industry.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Magdalena Hernandez

magda.hernandez@definityfirst.com

310-455-6188



