Definity Financial Corporation's (TSE:DFY) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.1%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Definity Financial's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Definity Financial is:

10% = CA$253m ÷ CA$2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.10.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Definity Financial's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

To start with, Definity Financial's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 11%. This certainly adds some context to Definity Financial's exceptional 39% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Definity Financial's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 25% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for DFY? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Definity Financial Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Definity Financial's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 21%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 79% of its profits. So it looks like Definity Financial is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Definity Financial only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 17%. Still, forecasts suggest that Definity Financial's future ROE will rise to 16% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Definity Financial's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

