The definitive story of D-Day - by those who lived to tell the tale

Marie Scott at Southwick House, Portsmouth. She was a 17-year-old switchboard operator on D-Day

This article was initially published 5th June 2019 as part of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. It has an estimated read time of 20 minutes

The steps were no difficulty for her back then. In June 1944, as a Switchboard Operator recently trained in the new technology of VHF radio, 17-year-old Marie Scott practically skipped down all 350 of them, deep into the tunnels underneath the cliffs of Fort Southwick.

Living, working and sleeping in the tunnels was not very pleasant: eight-hour watches in a 24-hour duty, then off for a day. For the staff of the Naval Command headquarters just outside Portsmouth, the fetid air and lack of natural light underground meant the steps provided welcome exercise on their way back to the surface.

Day and night meant nothing to Marie and her colleagues: the wireless operators, plotters, planners and telegraphists from across the services, who sat at their stations in the windowless offices or slept in small, cramped rooms on three-tier bunks.

Even so, they knew their hardships were nothing compared to the men they would be speaking to on the other end of their wireless sets. They’d been informed on June 4 that a big operation was planned for the next day, but hadn’t been told why a 24-hour delay meant that it would now be starting on the sixth.

Whatever was happening up there on the surface, in the air and on the sea off the south coast of Britain, the nine WAAFs, Wrens and Auxiliary Territorial Service personnel in Marie’s section knew this was no rehearsal; it was the real thing.

“I grew up on that day,” Mrs Scott says. “I became aware of the reality of war.”

‘Halcyon plus five’: The invasion was on

General Dwight D Eisenhower, Supreme Commander of Allied Expeditionary Forces in Europe, had arrived in Southwick House on June 2 to establish his headquarters for the invasion. Chosen because of its proximity to the port, and to the underground naval command headquarters dug into the cliffs, Southwick House had been requisitioned for the Royal Navy’s navigation school earlier in the war.

The date for D-Day was dictated by the weather. With a full moon and suitable tide, the period June 4 to 7 was optimal, with a few days from the 18th as Plan B.

If they didn’t go in June, the next suitable tide was not until September and by then the secret would have undoubtedly slipped out. The Germans knew an invasion was coming - the mass of Allied vehicles, manpower and ships meant it was only a matter of time - but they didn’t know where, and they didn’t know when.

But there was a problem. The British and American meteorologists had different ways of doing things and couldn’t agree on the most suitable date. The situation was not helped by the fact that James Stagg, Eisenhower’s chief weather adviser and a civilian later given the notional rank of Group Captain in the RAF so as to be more readily accepted by the military, was actually a geophysicist.

An intense rivalry had developed between him and the weathermen. Meteorology at this time was more art than science and there hadn’t been any significant advances in the subject since the First World War.

On June 4 Stagg recommended to Eisenhower that the weather was so bad, with high wind and cloud cover, that D-Day, planned for June 5, should be postponed.

Eisenhower asked his component commanders their view. “Chancey,” said Air Chief Marshal Leigh Mallory, the air commander. “Do-able but risky” thought Sir Arthur Tedder, Eisenhower’s deputy. General Montgomery, the overall ground force commander, in charge of all British, American and Canadian troops (and later Polish forces) was unequivocal in his belief they should launch.

Eisenhower made his decision. “OK, we’ll go,” he said to Stagg. A signal sent to London and Washington stated ‘Halcyon plus five’ (Halcyon being the code word for June 1). The invasion was on.

A phony war to fool the Germans

Despite knowing an attack was coming, the remarkable success of Operation Fortitude, under General George Patton’s First US Army Group, had convinced the Germans that any attack in Normandy would be just a diversion for the main assault at Pas-de-Calais.

General Patton was considered by the Germans to be the best allied general and therefore certain to be the commander of the coming invasion. He based himself in Kent, with real soldiers bolstered by dummy equipment available for the eyes of German intelligence.

Operation Fortitude worked so well that even after D-Day the Germans held many of their best troops in the Calais area expecting a second invasion.

Further afield Britain’s secret agents, the Special Operations Executive (SOE), were doing their bit. In some areas, the Germans were using carrier pigeons to send messages. The SOE put birds trained to fly towards Britain in German army pigeon lofts so the messages were delayed or simply disappeared. The French resistance blew up the radio land lines, to force the Germans to use other means of communication which, with Enigma cracked, enabled the Allies to listen in.

Pigeons had a vital role in the war

Dummy paratroopers were dropped across Seine-Maritime, Calvados and Manche and an SAS team, parachuted into the Cotentin peninsula five miles west of Saint-Lo, installed loudspeakers to play combat noises, including explosions and the sound of soldiers swearing.

The RAF’s 617 Squadron - made famous by the Dambusters raid in 1943 - dropped strips of metal foil known as ‘window’ miles away from Normandy. German radar operators were fooled into thinking they were seeing an approaching naval fleet, where in fact there was none.

The deception plan was working. Just as well, there was no way now of stopping the vast armada of ships and aircraft departing on the biggest operation of its kind ever mounted; what Eisenhower later called “the great crusade”.

Having made his decision, Eisenhower was rendered temporarily powerless as the massive machine of war stirred into action.

On the afternoon of June 5, he had been driven to Greenham Common to visit the troops of the 101st Airborne Division, a force expected to have one in every two men killed, wounded or captured. He handed out cigarettes and talked to them about fly fishing; a photo from the time captures him with hands aloft, as if explaining how to cast.

Eisenhower gives the order of the day to US paratroopers on June 6, 1944

Returning to Southwick House he stood on the ridge to watch the deployment. It was said to be the only time he showed emotion; a certain moisture around the eyes. New challenges would face him in the future, but nothing ever again on the scale of D-Day.

Under attack, but sleeping Fuhrers are left to lie

Just after midnight on June 6, paratroopers from the British 6th Airborne Division, the first of 23,400 airborne troops, jumped into Normandy. The German artillery battery at Merville needed to be silenced before it could fire on to the beaches where British and Canadian forces were due to land a few hours later. Two bridges over the Caen canal and the River Orne were to be seized to prevent German reinforcements arriving from Calais.

The glider-borne assault on the bridges was so successful - 15 minutes from landing to capture - they were renamed Pegasus and Horsa Bridges, after the emblem of British airborne forces and the gliders they had flown in on.

Lieutenant Herbert Denham ‘Den’ Brotheridge, killed just after midnight on the 6th while leading a charge to seize Pegasus Bridge, was the first allied soldier killed on D-Day.

Pegasus Bridge: No 1 glider (in background) piloted by Jim Wallwork landed within feet of the planned target

At 02:40 Field Marshal von Runstedt, commander of the German Army in France, was told of fighting in Normandy, but still believed the main invasion would be at Pas-de-Calais.

Although the potent 21st Panzer Division was available, Hitler was asleep at Berchtesgaden and his staff were too nervous to wake him up to order the reinforcements, as they still thought the fighting was a diversionary raid.

It was another two hours before Von Runstedt ordered the 12th SS Panzer Division into action, but his decision was rescinded at 06:30 by General Jodl at the Armed Forces High Command, who still wanted to wait for Hitler to wake up.

In the early hours of June 6, the invasion fleet arrived at the assembly point south of the Isle of Wight called Area Z - better known as Piccadilly Circus - and passed through a lane cleared in the German minefield which extended to Norway. It then turned south, towards the Normandy beaches.

At 04:30, an hour after the assault troops had started cross-decking into the landing craft far out in the English Channel, struggling to descend the nets into vessels that were pitching uncertainly below them, and just as Von Runstedt was ordering the Panzer reinforcements, two British X-class midget submarines surfaced off the Normandy coast.

For the preceding two days, each craft and their five-man crew had sat silently, waiting for the invasion. Their mission: erect 18-foot telescopic masts equipped with navigation lights and radio beacons to guide British and Canadian landing craft to the beaches.

Canadian soldiers from 9th Brigade land with their bicycles at Juno Beach in Bernieres-sur-Mer on D-Day

As H-Hour approached, the time of the ground invasion, rocket launcher barges started firing salvoes onto the beaches in a bid to clear the minefields. On Gold, Juno and Sword beaches in the British sector, where 61,715 British and 21,400 Canadian soldiers were to land, 20,000 rockets blasted the sand, with a similar number fired at Utah and Omaha beaches in the American sector, where 73,000 US troops would be arriving shortly.

However, Forward Observers out at sea struggled to see through the clouds of smoke and brick dust being thrown up from the coast by the naval gunfire. Consequently, much ammunition was wasted on targets randomly picked off the map. As the landing craft approached the beaches, smelling of diesel, sweat and vomit, the men geared themselves for the imminent assault unaware that much of the German coastal defence remained intact.

The clues were there… if only Hitler had done the Telegraph crosswords

Security around the operation had been rigid. The secret map board in Southwick House, depicting the coasts of England and Normandy and which showed all the locations of the deployed forces, covered an entire wall.

Produced by carpenters at Chad Valley toys in Birmingham, the section was one small part of a larger piece that had been ordered, showing Britain and the entire European coastline from Norway to Spain.

When the carpenters had erected the section they commented that the invasion was obviously planned for Normandy. “Yes,” came the answer, “and you’re going to jail.”

Allowed to do odd jobs around the house by day, the two men were locked up each night. They had only planned to stay for the weekend but were kept at Southwick House until September. History does not record what they told their wives upon their return.

Not even the tea ladies were allowed in. One Wren, Marsi Taylor (known as Aunt Marsi), had worked in the headquarters throughout the war but had never seen the map room before visiting in 2014.

Two bizarre security incidents had particularly concerned the authorities and show how seriously efforts to deny the plan’s discovery by German spies had been taken.

In early 1944 codewords related to D-Day were revealed in the Telegraph’s crossword puzzle: Gold and Sword were dismissed as commonly-used crossword answers, but then more exotic words started to appear.

On May 22 came the clue ‘Red Indian on the Missouri (5)’. The answer: Omaha, codename for the beach to be taken by the 1st US Assault Division. Then, on May 27, came Overlord, the name for the entire Normandy campaign. Coincidence? Perhaps.

But on May 30 came Mulberry (the floating harbours used in the landings) and on June 1 the solution for 15 down was Neptune (the naval assaults onto the beaches). Alarm bells rang and MI5 visited Leonard Dawe, the Telegraph’s crossword compiler, who later said “they made me sweat”.

Dawe was headmaster of Strand School which had been evacuated from Tulse Hill in London to Effingham in Surrey. He used to ask the pupils for words to be used as solutions. The boys, habitually playing games with the American soldiers stationed nearby, had picked up some of the strange words used by the loose-lipped troops. “They turned me inside out,” Dawe later recalled, “but they eventually decided not to shoot [me] after all.”

Troops landing on D-Day at Sword beach. The picture was taken from a photo reconnaissance Mustang aircraft of II (Army Cooperation) Squadron

The second case involved Helen Duncan, a spiritualist and clairvoyant. She was the celebrity mystic of her day and had supposedly given seances to King George VI and Churchill. She was also a con artist who used to spit out fluid claiming it was ectoplasm, while her husband rattled the windows.

She claimed she could talk to the dead through the spirit of an Able Seaman who had been on HMS Barham, a battleship sunk in the Mediterranean with the loss of 861 men. The Admiralty was concerned as it had not released the details of HMS Barham’s loss.

In the febrile and paranoid security atmosphere ahead of D-Day, Duncan was put under surveillance and later arrested after a seance attended by two superstitious naval officers who thought she might reveal the secrets of the imminent invasion. She was acquitted of fraud but found guilty of witchcraft under the 1735 Witchcraft Act and sentenced to nine months in Holloway prison.

We will fight them on the beaches

At 06:30 US troops from the 1st and 29th Divisions landed over a four-mile front at Omaha beach. The US 4th Division put ashore the first of 23,250 men on Utah beach at the same time.

Immediately there were problems at Omaha. Many landing craft missed their targets or were swamped in the choppy seas. Of the 29 Duplex Drive tanks (modified Shermans with floats) in the first wave, 27 sank. German resistance - from the 352nd Infantry Division - was stronger than anticipated.

On one landing craft a flamethrower operator had been hit and his weapon exploded, blasting him into the sea and spewing blazing fuel over the decks. The vessel caught fire and continued burning all day, periodically lit up again by detonations from exploding 20mm Oerlikon ammunition.

At 07:25 the British 3rd Division landed at Sword beach, intending to take the town of Caen and the Carpiquet aerodrome by nightfall. The seizure of the La Breche strongpoint covering the beach took three hours and cost the South Lancashires 107 men killed. On one part of the beach a solitary French girl was seen wading through the surf to help wounded men out of the water.

Five minutes after Sword, Gold beach was assaulted by the British 50th Division who must hold the position to allow the two Mulberry harbours - vast prefabricated structures vital for offloading the two million troops and critical supplies - to be established.

Marie Scott, manning her VHF Switchboard in Fort Southwick, was shocked when the soldiers on the beaches started radioing back. “When they passed their message you could hear gunfire, cannon fire, all the sounds of war,” she said.

“Suddenly you realised that this was the reality of war. Men were dying there. And at 17, and being rather naive, I don’t think it had fully registered, until the moment I got the first message back and could hear the sounds of war.”

British troops take positions on Sword beach

After hours without a decision, and with Hitler still asleep, at 07:40 General Edgar Feuchtinger unilaterally ordered his 21st Panzer Division to reinforce the eastern beaches. Hitler woke up an hour and a half later, but regarded the news from Normandy as excellent, still thinking - thanks to Operation Fortitude’s chain of deceptions - that the morning’s events were a cover for the real invasion at Pas-de-Calais.

‘Let’s get the hell out of here’

The assault on Utah progressed well, even though the tide had taken the landing craft a mile south of their intended positions. Brigadier General Theodore Roosevelt Jr, the 56-year-old son of the former president, was in the first wave.

Meanwhile, wading towards Sword beach, in a bid to rally the men of 1st Special Service Brigade, Piper Bill Millin struck up Hieland Laddie as his Cameron tartan floated around him. The man behind him was hit and sank, but Millin kept going. Once ashore he did not run, but walked up and down the beach, blasting out a series of tunes, including The Road to the Isles. German prisoners later admitted that they had not attempted to shoot him because they thought he had lost his mind.

Piper Bill Millin strikes up Blue Bonnets as 1st SS Brigade Commandos wade ashore at Ouistreham on Sword beach

The 3rd Canadian Infantry Division landed at Juno beach at 07:45, having had H-Hour delayed by 10 minutes due to rough seas. But even then some craft were late. As a result, many hit obstacles submerged by the tide and the coxswains could do little to prevent the landing craft becoming entangled. The Engineers struggled to clear a path and almost a third of the vessels were destroyed by mines. They took heavy casualties.

Likewise, the situation at Omaha was becoming desperate. Vehicles were stuck in the deep water and wounded men on the beach were drowning as the tide came in. General Bradley, commander of the US First Army and in charge of the assaults on Omaha and Utah, watched the chaos from the cruiser the USS Augusta. He came close to stopping the operation and considered diverting troops from Utah.

Pinned down on Omaha, Colonel George Taylor, commander of the US 16th Infantry Regiment, shouted to his men: “Two sorts of people are going to stay on this beach, those who are dead and those who are going to die. Let’s get the hell out of here!” There were hundreds of bodies on the beach and floating in the water.

Commonwealth personnel, nearly all British and Canadian, outnumbered the Americans on D-Day. Of the 156,000 men landed in France on June 6, 73,000 were American, and 83,000 were British and Canadian, while the Commonwealth naval contingent was twice that of the Americans.

The Germans were formidable opponents, and by this stage of the war the British Armed Forces were tired, having been fighting for nearly five years. The Americans wanted to get the job done and some questioned why it was taking Britain so long. But in truth the country was almost exhausted and close to bankruptcy.

In late 1943 the Home Secretary, Herbert Morrison, had told Churchill that Britain was unable to replace any battle casualties. Consequently, Montgomery was fighting the war with the Army he had, rather than the one he wanted, and morale was fragile. He was criticised after the war for excessive caution, but the priority at the time was to preserve his fighting power. He had been told by Churchill to win well and sufficient for Britain to maintain her world power status.

‘It was beautifully organised, if you can say that in a war’

Ron Smith was a 19-year-old electrical technician on Landing Craft Tank 947 when he left Gosport early on D-Day. He thought at first it was another rehearsal, like he was used to in Scotland, but the skipper said they were going to France instead. “Do we need a passport?” asked one of the crew.

The craft landed on Sword beach at 07:30, closed up, at action stations, carrying six 80-tonne Churchill tanks, with a rocket ship behind Ron blasting the mines on the beach. “I don’t reckon a whelk could have survived on that beach,” he said.

Ron Smith who was on landing Craft Tank 947 which was sunk by shellfire

Ron’s landing craft was hit by shellfire. The third tank was immobilised, blocking the exit ramp, and the torpedoes on the landing craft exploded, killing a number of men on board. They managed to get off the beach but the craft was partly submerged, due to the damaged tank on the ramp, and was mistaken for a submarine on their way back to Portsmouth.

Despite the shock of the action Ron, now 94, was impressed with the whole operation. “It was beautifully organised,” he said, “if you can say that in a war.”

‘Good luck, and Godspeed,’ Churchill told them

Back in Eisenhower’s headquarters at Southwick House there was a frenetic atmosphere. The map room was a hive of activity and noise, with telegrams coming in, phones ringing and signals presented to staff officers. Along one wall a huge gantry seated service men and women reporting the progress of the landings. The room was enveloped in a fug of cigarette smoke.

People rushed to put things on the map - and remove them. Sybil Parker, a Wren working in the headquarters, had a Canadian boyfriend called Captain James Morley. Sybil watched as the small wooden marker denoting his ship was removed from the map board after being hit by enemy fire. She found out 10 weeks later that he had been killed on D-Day at Juno beach.

Sybil Parker only learned her beloved had died when his ship was removed from the big map

In the middle of it all was Eisenhower. Under huge stress, he ate little and slept even less, surviving on five packets of cigarettes a day and a lot of coffee.

Billetted in tents in the grounds of Southwick House, Eisenhower relaxed by reading cheap cowboy books and was known to have a volcanic temper that disappeared as quickly as it had flared.

With his political master, Roosevelt, 3,000 miles away in Washington, Eisenhower was under great pressure from Churchill. Repeatedly dragged to Chequers, he was served tepid Irish stew, for which he developed a lifelong aversion, and had to endure Churchill’s rambling, alcohol-fuelled monologues.

Churchill could be a “terrible pest” in the words of Field Marshal Alan Brooke, Chief of the Imperial General Staff. He had turned up at Southwick House unannounced on May 3 with General Charles de Gaulle. His force of nature character was unwelcome, as was his earlier insistence that the British and Canadian beaches should be called Goldfish, Jellyfish and Swordfish. He was told men shouldn’t have to die on a beach called Jellyfish. It was changed to Juno and fish was dropped from the objective names.

The first tanks enter Sword Beach, near Ouistreham

Churchill’s extraordinary ability to lead was beyond question, but he did have one particularly concerning trait: a desire to be in the thick of the action. A soldier at heart, he was never entirely happy allowing the admirals, generals and air marshals a free hand and often wanted to see things for himself.

His insistence on being able to watch the beach assaults for himself aboard HMS Belfast and then set foot on the French coast presented Eisenhower with one of his more delicate diplomatic conundrums. He elected to speak to Alan Lascelles, Private Secretary to King George VI, who, in turn, took the matter to the Monarch.

Winston Churchill visiting the Normandy landing beaches in France with Field Marshal Montgomery the month after D-Day

The King wrote a letter to Churchill. It read: “My Dear Winston, I want to make one more appeal to you not to go to sea on D-Day. Please consider my own position. I am a younger man than you. I am a sailor and as King I am the head of all three services. There is nothing I would like better than to go to sea, although I have agreed to stay at home. Is it fair that you should then do exactly what I should have liked to do myself?”

He went on: “ You will see very little but you will be at considerable risk. You will be inaccessible at a critical time when vital decisions might have to be taken. However unobtrusive you may be, your very presence on board is bound to be a very heavy additional responsibility to the Admiral and Captain...”

Churchill stayed at home.

De Gaulle likewise was a prickly house guest. He had just arrived from Algiers and was livid to be told about the invasion - which his staff had had no part in planning - and that Eisenhower, rather than he, was to run a provisional government in France.

That the US Treasury had been printing ‘French occupation dollars’ was a further point of tension. De Gaulle, already deeply suspicious of what he saw as an Anglo-Saxon plot to marginalise France, objected to the term ‘occupation’.

It was at this point Eisenhower’s true greatness shone through. He had the ability to calm things down and was the embodiment of a coalition soldier, able to hold together a very fractious group.

Eisenhower had walked in the gardens of Southwick House with De Gaulle. They smoked, and the American let the Frenchman, whom he outranked by three stars, harangue him about the plan. In an inspired moment, Eisenhower turned and said “General, do you have any further advice for me?”

De Gaulle, acknowledging Eisenhower’s patience and position, then said “Mon General, if I were you I would delay no further” and he left. Churchill departed also, in a huff because he had not been allowed to interfere in any way. He said to the staff “good luck and God speed, but I’ve been told not to talk to you,” before storming off.

The Allies strike ‘a telling blow’ to occupiers

By early afternoon Juno, Sword, Gold and Utah beaches were largely stable and the situation at Omaha was improving, although many hours behind schedule. Lord Lovat and his Commandos, accompanied by piper Bill Millin, had relieved Major John Howard and the 2nd Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry at the Bénouville bridges. Georges Gondrée, proprietor of the Café Gondreé, approached with champagne for Lovat. He was waved away with the words: “I’m working.”

The forces of 50th Division had pushed inland four miles from Gold beach towards the town of Creully and 47 Commando Royal Marines had taken Port-en-Bessin to close the gap with the US forces at Omaha. Caen, home to 60,000 civilians, was bombed at 13:30 by over 70 B-24s of the 2nd Bombardment Division in an attempt to cut German communication lines. Despite a leaflet drop over the town earlier, warning civilians of an Allied air attack, there were many casualties.

Winston Churchill talking to British and Canadian troops in Caen, in July 1944

At 15:00 the first sections of two massive artificial harbours code-named Mulberry headed across the Channel. Built of concrete and steel they were critical in the resupply of the Allied forces. It was not until 20:55 that the town of Arromanches, a short distance west of Gold beach, was captured, enabling the safe deployment of the Mulberry harbours.

Reinforcements started to arrive by glider in the evening. Operation Mallard launched 250 gliders, with RAF fighter escort, in support of the British 6th Airborne Division.

Denzil Cooper, then a 23-year-old Sergeant in the Glider Pilot Regiment, flew the third aircraft into Ranville at 21:00, towed behind an Albemarle. Horsa gliders were designed so that the tail could be detached once on the ground, for the easy deployment of the vehicles or men inside.

Approaching Ranville in attack formation, he saw the tail of a neighbouring glider suddenly drop off, causing the aircraft to plummet to the ground. “I thought, hmm, that’s the end of them,” he said.

Aerial view of pieces of the Mulberry Harbour at Arromanches, built to help troops and machinery onto the beach

By the end of the day the 159,000 Allied troops, marines, airmen and naval personnel ashore had successfully established four sizeable beachheads. The invasion front remained vulnerable to German counter-attack, and there was still terrible fighting ahead, but a crucial step had been taken towards liberating Europe.

Professor Richard Holmes said of the Normandy campaign: “The forces of a mighty coalition had entered the continent of Europe and mistakes not withstanding, struck a telling blow at its occupiers. They deserve our gratitude.”

Lest we forget

A month after D-Day, on the afternoon of July 11, Eisenhower found a handwritten note inside his wallet. It had been written on June 5 as he was driven to Greenham Common to visit the 101st Airborne Division.

He had prepared the note in case the landings were repulsed and the operation had failed, in a bid to shield his staff from criticism.

The note said: “Our landings in the Cherbourg and Le Havre area failed to gain a satisfactory foothold and I have withdrawn the troops. My decision to attack at this time and place was based on the best information available. The troops, the air and the navy did all that bravery and devotion to duty could do. If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt it is mine alone.”

As the longest day - as D-Day became known - drew to a close 4,413 Allied soldiers were dead. German losses are thought to be between 4,000 and 9,000. The whole Normandy campaign lasted 77 days (Montgomery had expected 90) and resulted in the destruction of the German 7th Army and 5th Panzer Army.

In total 209,672 Allied soldiers were killed, wounded or listed as missing. This casualty rate, including the Germans and civilians, was 6,674 killed a day, each day of the Normandy campaign- a rate that exceeds the attrition rate of Verdun, the Somme and Passchendaele during World War One. An infantry Platoon Commander had a one-in-seven chance of surviving longer than two weeks.

Marie Scott is now 92, and on June 5, 2019 will be presented with the Legion d’honneur, France’s highest award, as a mark of the respect France continues to have for the men and women who helped liberate the country.

Mrs Scott says the significance of D-Day dawned on her only in retrospect. “To have been awarded the Legion d’honneur was remarkable, almost unbelievable, truly overwhelming.

“But in comparison to the men who landed on the beaches and were injured or died, there is no comparison.”