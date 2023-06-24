A Definitive List of Chris Stapleton's Best Songs

ACM Entertainer of the Year, Chris Stapleton is one of the biggest names in country today. His soothing voice and big hits like "Tennessee Whiskey" keep fans coming back for more year after year. With four stellar studio albums, 21 singles, and one EP to sift through, it's hard to decide which songs qualify as Stapleton's best (maybe the correct answer is all of them?). Boasting 14 CMA awards, 10 ACM awards, and 8 Grammys, it is safe the say Stapleton is one of the greatest country artists and song writers of all time. He reached an all-new audience in February with his incredible rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl.

The Kentucky born and raised crooner proves sometimes you're just blessed with an insane amount of talent. Can you believe he writes all his own songs (plus songs for other huge artists like Adele, Kenny Chesney, and Luke Bryan)?! So, if we have to choose just a few these are the top 15 Chris Stapleton songs of all time, just promise not to hate us if we left out your favorite! Better yet, let us know in the comments below.

"What Are You Listening To?"

Everyone loves a good love song, and this one is no exception.

"Whiskey and You"

Stapleton can really crank out some quality tearjerkers. Give this one a listen when you're going through a breakup.

"Tennessee Whiskey"

This song is as sweet as strawberry wine! We're still not over his 2015 CMA performance with Justin Timberlake.

"You Should Probably Leave"

The devil on our shoulder told us this one should be in the top 15.

"Broken Halos"

This one won a Grammy for Best Country Song for good reason.

"Second One to Know"

It's like the country, lyrical version of Katy Perry's "Hot and Cold."

"A Simple Song"

Contrary to the title, this is anything but a simple song.

"Starting Over"

Country artists are known for loving their hometowns, but Stapleton flips the switch on this one, talking about leaving it all behind.

"Fire Away"

This music video is a cinematic masterpiece, a clear reflection of how good the song is.

"Daddy Doesn't Pray Anymore"

From the vault, this song from Stapleton's first album is a banger.

"The Devil Named Music"

This one shows that for the greats like Stapleton music can be all consuming, sometimes in a bad way.

"Outlaw State of Mind"

A Stapleton classic that gets our boots tapping every time.

"Sometimes I Cry"

Stapleton proves men cry sometimes too, and that's alright.

"Hard Livin'"

After finding his wife Morgane, these lyrics may not apply to Stapleton anymore, but they definitely will for some.

"Nobody to Blame"

Even legend like Chris experience heartbreak, but that's when we get the best new music.

