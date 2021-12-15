The definition of friend? They speak your language and share parts of your story

A group of dogs is a pack.

A group of salamanders is a congress.

A group of rattlesnakes is a rhumba and a group of cheetahs is a cotillion.

But what’s a group of friends called?

A group of friends, especially women, are often “humorously” called a “gaggle” — which does make me laugh but isn’t flattering or respectful to the relationships within. A title for a group of friends sometimes centers on the origin of that friendship: a fellowship, a sorority, a team or a coven. More generic terms also exist: posse, crew, gang or squad.

I like the coquettishness of “coterie” to describe my close friendships. It’s an obscure word and a little tricky to pronounce. My coterie would love it, but when using the word to describe this group to other people, eyes glaze over in misunderstanding. (Trust me, I know this to be true.)

I am here to offer up a fresh alternative to all of those: a fest of friends.

The 1969 documentary on the band The Doors was called a “Feast of Friends.” The title is based on a Doors song taken from the poetry of their lead singer, Jim Morrison, called “An American Prayer,” which is about…who knows? It’s poetry, which is open to the interpretation of the reader.

While Jim Morrison was a published poet before he was a songwriter, he was also an old-school rock star, so his vision source is not mine, although the consensus seems to be that it’s about death. Add in the more modern Hannibal Lecter, Jeffrey Dahmer and the current popularity of zombie movies, “Feast of Friends” goes from sweet sentiment to a problematic (and wee bit disturbing) term.

The origin of Fest of Friends came through a conversation with a group of online friends who have come together since March 2020. We’ve logged many a text chain, trivia match, and Zoom call; we share thoughts, personal news, ideas, and nonsense on a regular basis.

Friends.

One of them made a typo, so I don’t get full credit here. Nancy was giving the group a sentimental Thanksgiving greeting (which is funny in and of itself because half the group isn’t American) but instead of typing “Feast” she wrote “Fest.”

Ordinarily I am fluent in typo and would have read it the way Nancy intended… but this time I thought Fest of Friends was beautiful.

Before you argue that “fest” needs a noun antecedent to make sense, you aren’t wrong (Bookfest, Coffeefest) so the proper use would be “Friendsfest.” But that implies one specific event, not an ongoing relationship.

The cool thing about language is that it’s an ever-morphing communication system. According to the American Linguistic Society, “Language is always changing, evolving and adapting to the needs of its users…As long as the needs of language users continue to change, so will the language.”

The very definition of “friend” is being diluted and redefined each time we add another acquaintance to our Facebook friends list. And, unless they are a viral redefinition, those changes in language take some time. It’s cool. Building this level of relationship takes time, too.

A fest of friends are the people who have your back, people who speak your language, and who share parts of your story and understand it.

They are the people who you have a shorthand with; who can say “Remember that thing, at the thing, when you said the thing…what was that?” and they know. We often get meaning cues from the context of a conversation, but these people don’t need no stinkin’ context.

Take a moment and bring to mind your people, your family by choice, your personal insiders, posse or pod, that is your fest of friends. Then celebrate them.

Susan Vollenweider lives in the Kansas City area and is the co-host of the award-winning, women’s history podcast, The History Chicks, and the host of A Slice From The Middle podcast.