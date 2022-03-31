‘Definitely not going to forget.’ Holocaust survivors tell their stories to Miami students

Sommer Brugal
·2 min read

Hundreds of students from across Miami-Dade County met with Holocaust survivors Thursday for an all-day event aimed at highlighting the dangers of bullying, racism, hatred and bigotry.

They watched a documentary, Children Remember the Holocaust, and in small groups, students heard personal accounts from a dozen survivors. For Eryn Brazlavsky, a senior at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High in North Miami, it was an opportunity to connect to her Jewish heritage and the people in her life who’ve passed away.

Holocaust survivors met Miami-Dade public school students to learn about the atrocities of the Holocaust as part of Student Awareness Day, an anti-bullying and prejudice reduction program organized by the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center in Dania Beach. The event was held at FIU&#x002019;s Roz and Cal Kovens Conference Center in North Miami on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Holocaust survivors met Miami-Dade public school students to learn about the atrocities of the Holocaust as part of Student Awareness Day, an anti-bullying and prejudice reduction program organized by the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center in Dania Beach. The event was held at FIU’s Roz and Cal Kovens Conference Center in North Miami on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

READ MORE: She bought a box of old photos for $5. Three decades later, a family mystery is solved

“To me, Judaism isn’t about praying or being super religious, but about being involved in your community and doing good things,” she said. Listening to the survivors’ accounts, she learned that despite hardships, “if we persist long enough, good things will happen.”

The gathering, held at Florida International University’s Roz and Cal Kovens Conference Center in North Miami, was the first time since the pandemic’s onset that Student Awareness Day, an anti-bullying and prejudice reduction program organized by the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center in Dania Beach, welcomed students and survivors in person. The program has been held annually for 39 years.

Allan Hall, a Holocaust survivor, tells Miami-Dade County public school students about the atrocities of the Holocaust during World War II, as part of Student Awareness Day, an anti-bullying and prejudice reduction program organized by the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center in Dania Beach. The event was held at FIU&#x002019;s Roz and Cal Kovens Conference Center in North Miami on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Allan Hall, a Holocaust survivor, tells Miami-Dade County public school students about the atrocities of the Holocaust during World War II, as part of Student Awareness Day, an anti-bullying and prejudice reduction program organized by the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center in Dania Beach. The event was held at FIU’s Roz and Cal Kovens Conference Center in North Miami on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

State of our Schools: A talk with the new superintendents in Miami-Dade and Broward

Stella Sonnenschein, 86, was among those who participated. The event, which she’s participated in before, reminds young people to stand up against hatred, racism and prejudice, she told the Herald after the event. Moreover, she said, it teaches lessons about survival and perseverance.

The pairing of the Holocaust survivors with the students was the first time many students met someone like Sonnenschein, said Rositta E. Kenigsberg, HDEC’s president. So, it’s not only an educational opportunity, she said, but a chance to understand the experiences of someone else and the hatred they faced. For many, it’s an experience they will keep long after the event is over, she said.

That sentiment rang true for Max Sultz, a sophomore at iPrep Academy in downtown Miami. After the event, he said he’s “definitely not going to forget.”

Save the date: Miami-Dade sets Class of 2022 high school graduation dates

Despite being paired with a survivor he’d already met, Max said he learned something new about their experience: “whether it’s a detail about the food they ate, the tight quarters they lived in or the games they played.”

Isabela Cristino, also a sophomore at iPrep Academy, was grateful to have sat with and listened to the stories. Future generations, she said, won’t be able to talk with someone who lived through the Holocaust.

Perhaps more importantly, though, she said the day for her, meant “making sure their stories can be passed down and not forgotten.”

A study packet about the Holocaust was given to Miami-Dade public school students as part of Student Awareness Day, a program that aims to teach students about the atrocities of the Holocaust by having Holocaust survivors tell their stories to the students. The event was at FIU&#x002019;s Biscayne Bay Campus on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
A study packet about the Holocaust was given to Miami-Dade public school students as part of Student Awareness Day, a program that aims to teach students about the atrocities of the Holocaust by having Holocaust survivors tell their stories to the students. The event was at FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors vs. Pacers game suspended, Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

    The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Armoni Brooks on Raptors' demeanour during fire delay: ‘We were mentally locked in’

    Armoni Brooks listened to music all through the fire delay at Scotiabank Arena and just focused on staying mentally locked in until it was time to get back on the court. He talked about the strangeness of the whole situation after the game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Soccer fans, get ready to celebrate. Canada could clinch a World Cup berth at home Sunday

    UPDATE: The Canadian men won qualification to the 2022 World Cup, hammering an outmatched Jamaican side 4-0 on a frigid day at BMO Field. Here's a look at how fans reacted to the win. Jim Crawford says he remembers how surreal it was to be at the 1986 FIFA World Cup — the last time Canada's men's national team made an appearance in soccer's biggest show. Crawford travelled to Mexico that year to watch the team, which lost all its group stage games and didn't even score a goal. But the overmatche

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Two more Star Wars games are coming in April

    If you are a Star Wars fan, don't miss out on these games.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs find motivation from Canada's World-Cup clinching performance

    TORONTO — The Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers were enough of a motivating factor for Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But having the Canadian men's soccer team clinch its first spot in the World Cup since 1986 with a 4-0 win against Jamaica down the road at BMO Field an hour before puck drop provided a neat sporting backdrop to the Maple Leafs' determined 5-2 victory on Sunday. There was a buzz among the 18,939 at Scotiabank Arena before the game, and the Maple Leafs admitte

  • Acadia switches gears to host University Cup tournament on home ice

    It's a little later than usual and at a different venue than originally planned, but Acadia University is all set to host the University Cup men's hockey nationals in Wolfville, N.S., this week. The 2021-22 university hockey season had a COVID shutdown that lasted two months. It caused teams to halt play., USports, the national governing body, pushed back many national tournaments by two weeks, including the University Cup. The event was slated to be held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But the

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Musqueam artist "excited" about collaboration with Canucks on new warmup jersey

    Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray says it was really hard to keep his latest project a secret. That project was a collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks on a new warmup jersey the team is set to wear on March 30 before their game against the St. Louis Blues. "I've never really had something so big happen and I'm just excited about it," Gray said. Gray, who designed the 2022 Canucks First Nations Night warmup jersey, says the design was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art. "I think

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Svechnikov's two goals spark Hurricanes past the Blues 7-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov celebrated his 22nd birthday with two goals, leading the Carolina Hurricanes past the St. Louis Blues 7-2 on Saturday night. Antti Raanta won a battle of Finnish goalies with 30 saves. Ville Husso stopped 21 of 26 shots, and the Hurricanes scored two empty-net goals when Husso was pulled with 5:30 to play. Carolina is the No. 3 team in the league and improved to 44-15-7, good for 93 points and first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes had won jus

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski