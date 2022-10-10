You should definitely buy this versatile Michael Kors crossbody bag while it’s almost 80% off

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When you spot a well-made handbag that you can wear all year long on super sale, you should jump on it, right?

That’s the case with Michael Kors’ Jet Set Crossbody seeing as it’s less than $85 right now on Amazon! Initially retailing for $398, you can bring home this beauty for just $82.94— that’s 79% in savings.

$82.94 $398 at Amazon

This beautiful bag is a combination of PVC and leather. It features a zip top closure, one large compartment, two slide pockets and an adjustable shoulder strap.

Michael Kors is known for its quality handbags, and this is a fantastic option for several reasons. Not only is it a great size to hold essentials from your phone and keys to your wallet and sunglasses, but it’s also incredibly versatile. You can wear this style as a crossbody or shorten the strap and wear it as a shoulder bag. Plus, thanks to its cream and brown color palette, it can be dressed up or down in a flash and be worn year round.

Credit: Amazon

Plus, this bag also has plenty of glowing reviews to back it up — it’s earned more than 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

One happy shopper called the bag “perfect” and shared, “I love this bag. The strap is adjustable and sturdy. It’s the perfect size to carry my wallet, keys, phone and a lipgloss and still have room.”

Another reviewer said, “This is the first Michael Kors bag I’ve ever purchased and it was a steal. The bag is excellent quality and came with the original tags and care instructions…”

Essentially, if you’re in the market for a new everyday bag, you won’t regret snagging the Michael Kors Jet Set Crossbody while it’s so affordable!

