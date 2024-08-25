'Definite progress', 'they never give up'

[BBC]

Dundee fans, we asked for your views after the 2-2 draw against Hibs on Saturday.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Steve: Definite progress from last season, even defensively. I'd persevere with Billy Koumetio, he has the makings of a top centre-half. As much as we all love the reliable Jordan McGhee he shouldn't be starting at right-back ahead of Ethan Ingram, maybe a blind spot for Tony Docherty.

Iain: Great game. Dundee should have had done and dusted in first half-hour, they were totally in control. An end to end game in second period, but McGhee should have been left in centre of defence. A bad mistake by the manager, he should have kept a winning team. They never give up and got their just rewards with the equaliser. Great to watch this team.

Andy: Another great performance, endeavour and effort till the end. I think the squad is still three players or so light. We need a few more in. Can’t wait to see what we achieve this season.

Kenny: You always want your team to win but win, lose or draw you're pretty much guaranteed entertainment watching Dundee. It feels like both the players and supporters are enjoying it.

Kevin: Decent performance from Dundee and a decent game, probably a point apiece was fair.

Carl: It shows how much we've improved under Docherty when the support were disappointed not to win today. Big Simon Murray and Luke McCowan were my standouts in an entertaining game, as was the fitness level of the whole team. Big Billy Koumetio's debut shows a wee bit of rawness but no doubt he'll improve.

Gary: It feels like we need to blow teams away to be sure of a win because what we have as our starting 11 is about all we can rely on. I think the lack of depth in our squad shows. Albeit we have injury absentees, there’s no "super sub" beside the two goalies on the bench there to change a game.