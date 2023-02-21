DefiLabs to Showcase AI-Driven Decentralized Asset Management Platform at Blockchain Fest 2023

DefiLabs brings Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Defi and one major benefit of DeFi is the large quantity of public data being generated surrounding financial transactions.

DefiLabs brings Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Defi and one major benefit of DeFi is the large quantity of public data being generated surrounding financial transactions.

Vancouver, Canada , Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The cutting-edge decentralised asset management cryptocurrency staking platform DefiLabs, built on Binance Smart Chain, has announced its attendance at the next Blockchain Fest, which will be held on February 16 and 17. DefiLabs is getting ready to present its cutting-edge technology, which uses artificial intelligence to revolutionise the world of decentralised finance (DeFi).

DefiLabs will highlight its fully intelligent and decentralised platform at the Blockchain Fest. This platform uses quantum algorithms to dynamically manage portfolios, performs efficient asset allocation, recommends and invests them in various high-yield liquidity pools as well as in financial trading based on quantum trading algorithms to maximize the returns. DefiLabs is able to evaluate vast volumes of data, quickly come to wise judgements, and train its models to offer even greater investment returns thanks to the usage of AI.

The integration of AI is transforming the DeFi industry, and DefiLabs is at the forefront of this rapidly developing field.

"We are excited to be participating in Blockchain Fest and to showcase our innovative technology," said a spokesperson for DefiLabs. "Our AI-based platform is transforming the way DeFi operates, and we are proud to be leading the way in this emerging field. We look forward to connecting with others in the industry and sharing our vision for the future of finance."

As the DeFi industry continues to evolve and grow, the use of AI will play an increasingly important role. DefiLabs is at the forefront of this exciting development, and its participation in Blockchain Fest is an opportunity for others in the industry to learn about the benefits of its platform and how it is transforming the world of decentralized finance.

About defilabs

DefiLabs is a cutting-edge decentralized asset management crypto staking platform built on Binance Smart Chain and passed the security audit by CertiK and Cyberscope. Using quantum algorithms and Artificial Intelligence, DefiLabs dynamically manages portfolios, efficiently allocates assets, and predicts asset management strategies for its users.

