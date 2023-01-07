Defiant Graham Potter does not fear Chelsea sack after four months in job

Head Coach Graham Potter of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 27, 2022 in London, England - AFC Bournemouth

Graham Potter has insisted he would never have left Brighton and Hove Albion to join Chelsea if he had any fears he could be sacked after just four months as head coach and is adamant that he is no “robot” who never gets angry.

Potter retains the faith of Chelsea’s owners, despite a run of one win in eight Premier League games that has left the team 10th in the table ahead of today’s FA Cup third round tie against Manchester City.

Having been knocked out of the League Cup by City, defeat at the Etihad would leave Chelsea with just the Champions League as possible silverware in Potter’s first season in charge after succeeding Thomas Tuchel in September.

Potter said he got “p----- off” with defeats, despite not showing his emotions on the touchline, but was confident that co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali would stick with him and give him the chance to turn Chelsea’s fortunes around.

“I don’t think I’d have left my previous job if I didn’t think there was a chance that the owners would give their support,” said Potter. “It’s not like I was jumping at the first opportunity to leave Brighton. I had other opportunities to leave, but this one felt like the right one because of the owners, because of the support that they would give, and that has proved to be the case. They have been fantastic.

“I think they’re absolutely in line with where we’re at, in line with what we want to do. I’m more confident now that we can achieve things than I was when I started the job because I understand the club, the players and understand what’s needed. But, obviously, with the past of Chelsea, with the changes in management, you can see why questions are asked.

“But I’ve been here for four months. If people are going to judge me on those terms and in that time period, when you consider how many games we’ve had and the challenges we’ve had, that’s fine.

“I can give you a counter argument in terms of my career and in terms of what I’ve achieved and the people in the game who would consider my quality. All I know is that I have the total support of the guys above and the players and the staff.”

Asked if he believed he would have been sacked by most clubs for Chelsea’s run of results, Potter replied: “I don’t think I would have. I certainly wouldn’t have got the sack at Brighton. I can’t comment on other clubs because I have no idea what they would do.”

Potter believes that he has faced questions over his future partly because of the “hire ’em, fire ’em” policy of former owner Roman Abramovich’s regime.

Thiago Silva of Chelsea after his sides 1-0 defeat during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge - Getty Images

He added: “I understand where you’re coming from, as there’s a completely different ownership – and this is hard for people to get their head around as Chelsea, for 20 years, has been one thing and now, all of a sudden, it’s different.

“But, again, the reason for me to take the job was because you’ve got a chance to shape a club that is in a massive transitional period, huge. Twenty years is a long time to have leadership and then change. With that, I knew that there would be extreme challenges, for sure.

“I’ve had some support, but I’m not naive enough to think that if you’ve had the results we’ve had there’s not going to be some criticism and negativity. It would be strange for me to think that.

“Again, I’m not sitting here as some egomaniac who has all the answers and gets everything right, of course that’s not the case. We have had a massive transition, problems in terms of injuries don’t make it easy to be stable, but it’s sort of blah, blah, blah, isn’t it? People want to see results and, ‘Shut up, Graham. What are you talking about? We need to win’.”

'I get cross and angry – I'm not a robot'

Chelsea fans have grown accustomed to the club’s head coaches ranting and raving at fourth officials, their own players and opposition managers following the reigns of Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Tuchel.

Potter is far more placid on the touchline and when facing the media, but the 47-year-old bared his teeth for the first time since arriving at Chelsea by insisting he had a temper.

Asked if he ever got angry, Potter said: “I hide it well. You see me here and this isn’t actually me all the time. So, of course, there are times when you get cross and angry – it’s not like I’m some robot just speaking to this can [of water] all the time.

“Of course, there is stuff that happens but my responsibility is to come to you and speak as respectfully as I can, even though some of your questions are stupid! I have to answer them as best I can and as respectfully as I can because I represent a fantastic club. I have that job to do and regardless of the fact I’m p----- off after the game, I have to come here and represent Chelsea.”

Chelsea's manager Graham Potter reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth in London - Shutterstock

Pep Guardiola did not win anything in his first season in charge of City and Potter said: “The owners are billionaires, so they are quite smart. Smarter than me, for sure. So, they understand the challenges we have and the direction we want to go in.

“I’ve been here for four months and five or six weeks of that have been lost to international football. Pep was there a year before they won anything and Mikel [Arteta] and Jurgen [Klopp] took a bit of time. But, obviously, it’s maybe different for me, for some reason. But I don’t put a timescale on it. I know the responsibility we have here but also I know that I am capable.

“I know the quality I have and I have the full support of certainly the owners, and the players, and the staff here. And you can see by the support [from the fans] we had on Thursday, it was fantastic. So, there will always be people who will doubt. There will be people in the press room who will doubt, that’s for sure. I’m certainly not here [in the press room] to convince anybody. I’m here to do my work and then if that convinces, it’s fine.”