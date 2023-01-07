Defiant Graham Potter does not fear Chelsea sack after four months in job

Matt Law
·6 min read
Head Coach Graham Potter of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 27, 2022 in London, England - AFC Bournemouth
Head Coach Graham Potter of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 27, 2022 in London, England - AFC Bournemouth

Graham Potter has insisted he would never have left Brighton and Hove Albion to join Chelsea if he had any fears he could be sacked after just four months as head coach and is adamant that he is no “robot” who never gets angry.

Potter retains the faith of Chelsea’s owners, despite a run of one win in eight Premier League games that has left the team 10th in the table ahead of today’s FA Cup third round tie against Manchester City.

Having been knocked out of the League Cup by City, defeat at the Etihad would leave Chelsea with just the Champions League as possible silverware in Potter’s first season in charge after succeeding Thomas Tuchel in September.

Potter said he got “p----- off” with defeats, despite not showing his emotions on the touchline, but was confident that co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali would stick with him and give him the chance to turn Chelsea’s fortunes around.

“I don’t think I’d have left my previous job if I didn’t think there was a chance that the owners would give their support,” said Potter. “It’s not like I was jumping at the first opportunity to leave Brighton. I had other opportunities to leave, but this one felt like the right one because of the owners, because of the support that they would give, and that has proved to be the case. They have been fantastic.

“I think they’re absolutely in line with where we’re at, in line with what we want to do. I’m more confident now that we can achieve things than I was when I started the job because I understand the club, the players and understand what’s needed. But, obviously, with the past of Chelsea, with the changes in management, you can see why questions are asked.

“But I’ve been here for four months. If people are going to judge me on those terms and in that time period, when you consider how many games we’ve had and the challenges we’ve had, that’s fine.

“I can give you a counter argument in terms of my career and in terms of what I’ve achieved and the people in the game who would consider my quality. All I know is that I have the total support of the guys above and the players and the staff.”

Asked if he believed he would have been sacked by most clubs for Chelsea’s run of results, Potter replied: “I don’t think I would have. I certainly wouldn’t have got the sack at Brighton. I can’t comment on other clubs because I have no idea what they would do.”

Potter believes that he has faced questions over his future partly because of the “hire ’em, fire ’em” policy of former owner Roman Abramovich’s regime.

Thiago Silva of Chelsea after his sides 1-0 defeat during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge - Getty Images
Thiago Silva of Chelsea after his sides 1-0 defeat during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge - Getty Images

He added: “I understand where you’re coming from, as there’s a completely different ownership – and this is hard for people to get their head around as Chelsea, for 20 years, has been one thing and now, all of a sudden, it’s different.

“But, again, the reason for me to take the job was because you’ve got a chance to shape a club that is in a massive transitional period, huge. Twenty years is a long time to have leadership and then change. With that, I knew that there would be extreme challenges, for sure.

“I’ve had some support, but I’m not naive enough to think that if you’ve had the results we’ve had there’s not going to be some criticism and negativity. It would be strange for me to think that.

“Again, I’m not sitting here as some egomaniac who has all the answers and gets everything right, of course that’s not the case. We have had a massive transition, problems in terms of injuries don’t make it easy to be stable, but it’s sort of blah, blah, blah, isn’t it? People want to see results and, ‘Shut up, Graham. What are you talking about? We need to win’.”

'I get cross and angry – I'm not a robot'

Chelsea fans have grown accustomed to the club’s head coaches ranting and raving at fourth officials, their own players and opposition managers following the reigns of Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Tuchel.

Potter is far more placid on the touchline and when facing the media, but the 47-year-old bared his teeth for the first time since arriving at Chelsea by insisting he had a temper.

Asked if he ever got angry, Potter said: “I hide it well. You see me here and this isn’t actually me all the time. So, of course, there are times when you get cross and angry – it’s not like I’m some robot just speaking to this can [of water] all the time.

“Of course, there is stuff that happens but my responsibility is to come to you and speak as respectfully as I can, even though some of your questions are stupid! I have to answer them as best I can and as respectfully as I can because I represent a fantastic  club. I have that job to do and regardless of the fact I’m p----- off after the game, I have to come here and represent Chelsea.”

Chelsea's manager Graham Potter reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth in London - Shutterstock
Chelsea's manager Graham Potter reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth in London - Shutterstock

Pep Guardiola did not win anything in his first season in charge of City and Potter said: “The owners are billionaires, so they are quite smart. Smarter than me, for sure. So, they understand the challenges we have and the direction we want to go in.

“I’ve been here for four months and five or six weeks of that have been lost to international football. Pep was there a year before they won anything and Mikel [Arteta] and Jurgen [Klopp] took a bit of time. But, obviously, it’s maybe different for me, for some reason. But I don’t put a timescale on it. I know the responsibility we have here but also I know that I am capable.

“I know the quality I have and I have the full support of certainly the owners, and the players, and the staff here. And you can see by the support [from the fans] we had on Thursday, it was fantastic. So, there will always be people who will doubt. There will be people in the press room who will doubt, that’s for sure. I’m certainly not here [in the press room] to convince anybody. I’m here to do my work and then if that convinces, it’s fine.”

Latest Stories

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Kraken reassign Canada world junior captain Wright to OHL's Frontenacs

    SEATTLE — The NHL's Seattle Kraken have returned top prospect Shane Wright to the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs. Wright was captain of Canada's gold-medal-winning team at the 2023 world junior hockey championship in Halifax and Moncton, N.B. He had four points and three assists in seven games for Canada and scored on his 19th birthday as Canada beat Czechia 3-2 in overtime in Thursday's tournament final. Kraken general manager Ron Francis said on the team's website that Wright has

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Capitals score 4 goals in the 2nd, beat Blue Jackets 6-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored twice and the Washington Capitals used a four-goal second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Thursday night for their franchise-record seventh straight road victory. Washington has won 12 of its last 15 games, with points in eight straight. Columbus has lost nine of its last 10. Oshie, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Martin Fehervary and Garnet Hathaway scored in the second period, and Oshie and Alex Ovechkin added third-period goals. Dylan Strome contrib

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • In The Rings: Formative steps underway for curling players' association

    A new quadrennial has done little to improve the often perplexing elite curling scene. A sport that still clings to amateur roots despite a growing shift to professional status seems stunted by a lack of unity among the various power brokers. Many elite domestic and international curlers have had issues for years with scheduling, convoluted ranking point setups, rule changes and in many cases, a general lack of communication. "There's not a whole lot of working together with this," Canadian skip

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Ehlinger gets start as Colts, Texans vie for draft position

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Ehlinger's wild, season-long ride will include one last twist Sunday. He's back as the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback, this time against one of his home-state teams — the Houston Texans. No, it's not the way Ehlinger or Indy envisioned closing this season, with an early January contest to sort out draft position. But the Colts' constantly spinning quarterback carrousel has become a routine part of daily life for Ehlinger. “I started the year as the (No.) 3 (on t

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone makes debut for Watford in F.A. Cup loss

    READING, United Kingdom — Canadian international midfielder Ismael Kone made his debut for Watford on Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Reading in a third-round game in England's FA Cup. Kone played the full 90 minutes in the matchup of teams from England's second-tier Championship. Both goals came in stoppage time with Kelvin Abrefa scoring at the end of the first half and Shane Long in the 93rd minute. Kone showed his speed and vision in the 73rd minute at Select Car Leasing Stadium when he accelerate

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Edwards scores 29, short-handed Wolves beat Nuggets 124-111

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver, and the Timberwolves held on for a 124-111 win against the Nuggets on Monday. Jaden McDaniels had 21 points and Kyle Anderson added 19 for Minnesota, which snapped a six-game losing streak and won its fourth in a row against Denver. With Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic leading the way, the Nuggets made their push early in the third. But Edwards answered the call, sco

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks