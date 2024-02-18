Defiant Ben Stokes insists England can still win India series despite one of heaviest defeats in Test history

(Getty Images)

A defiant Ben Stokes insisted England can still win their Test series against India despite collapsing to a 434-run defeat in Rajkot.

England slumped to their heaviest Test defeat in terms of runs since the Second World War to go 2-1 down in the five-match series.

Another double century from Yashasvi Jaiswal set England a world record target of 557 to win the third Test.

Jaiswal equalled the record for the most sixes in an innings with a dozen in his unbeaten 214 to underpin India's 430 for four declared.

England never threatened to achieve the unthinkable as India's attack tore through the tourists' beleaguered line-up.

“It doesn't always work out how you want, but we still have a great chance to win the trophy 3-2,” said Stokes.

“We leave this game behind us, just as we did with the first two matches, and we know we have to win the next two games to take the series.”

Ravindra Jadeja led the way with five for 41 as England were skittled in 39.4 overs.

Asked if England's aggressive style could be perceived as reckless, Stokes said: “Everyone has a perception and an opinion about things but the opinions of the people in the dressing room are the only ones that matters to us.”

Additional reporting: Press Association