DeFi Protocol Qubit Finance Exploited For $80M

Binance Smart Chain-based Qubit Finance was exploited for over $80 million by attackers on Friday morning, developers confirmed in a post.

The protocol was exploited by; 0xd01ae1a708614948b2b5e0b7ab5be6afa01325c7 The hacker minted unlimited xETH to borrow on BSC. The team is currently working with security and network partners on next steps. We will share further updates when available.

Addresses connected to the attack show 206,809 binance coins (BNB) were drained from Qubit’s QBridge protocol. The assets are worth over $80 million at current prices, security firm PeckShield confirmed in a tweet.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) projects like Qubit Finance rely on smart contracts instead of third parties to offer financial services, such as trading, lending, and borrowing, to users.

Qubit allows users to supply their crypto holdings to the protocol and borrow loans against this collateral for a fixed fee. QBridge is a cross-chain feature that enables users to collateralize their assets on other networks without moving assets from one chain to another.

PeckShield, which audited Qubit’s smart contracts, said the QBridge was hacked to mint a “huge amount of xETH collateral” that was then used to drain the entire amount of BNB held on QBridge.