DeFi Analytics Firm Treehouse Raises $18M Seed Funding
Decentralized finance (DeFi) analytics firm Treehouse has raised $18 million in seed funding to fuel its financial inclusionary goals.
The round was led by an "undisclosed large fintech investor" with participation from several others including Binance, Lightspeed, Wintermute and Jump Capital, Treehouse announced on Wednesday.
The round also participation from Mirana Ventures,MassMutual Ventures, Binance, Global Founders Capital, Moonvault Capital, GSR, K3 Ventures, LeadBlock Partners, Coinhako, Bitpanda, Pintu, among others.
Treehouse is aiming to provide infrastructure for investors to make informed decisions on their DeFi positions. DeFi is an umbrella term for lending, trading and other financial activities carried out on a blockchain without traditional middlemen.
The firm's flagship product Harvest is used to deconstruct user data and presents them with risk metrics, profit and loss and other historical data with the aim of establishing a DeFi data analysis standard.
The funds will be used to expand Harvest's blockchain and protocol coverage and build more products for retail and institutional users.
