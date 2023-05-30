Defensive phenom to play with Jayhawk alumni team 2 years after leaving KU basketball

Former Kansas guard Marcus Garrett has agreed to play for the Jayhawks’ men’s basketball alumni team in The Basketball Tournament, it was announced Tuesday.

Garrett, a 6-foot-5, 24-year-old Dallas native, will join former Jayhawk players Thomas Robinson, Tyshawn Taylor and Keith Langford on KU’s alumni team “Mass Street” in the single-elimination summer hoops event.

Garrett and Mass Street will compete in the Wichita Super Regional, a 16-team event also featuring AfterShocks, the Wichita State alumni team, July 19-23 at Koch Arena in Wichita.

After a four-year KU career, Garrett was not chosen in the 2021 NBA Draft. Since then he’s played for both Miami in the NBA and in the G League. Garrett played for KU from 2018 to 2021. He had career averages of 7.6 points and 2.7 assists per game, averaging 11.0 points a game in 2020-21.

Garrett was named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. He was also one of Bill Self’s favorites during his time at KU.

NBA players and former Kansas forwards Markieff and Marcus Morris will serve as the coaches for Mass Street. Additional player announcements will continue to be made on the team’s Twitter and Instagram accounts @MassStreetTBT, in addition to TBT’s Twitter, @thetournament.

Mass Street’s first-round game will be Wednesday, July 19. If Mass Street wins, its second-round game would be Saturday, July 22.

The Wichita Regional championship game will be played Sunday, July 23. The winner of the Wichita Regional will advance to the quarterfinals, also to be played at Koch Arena, and scheduled for Tuesday, July 25.

Tickets for the Wichita Regional and quarterfinals game are currently on sale, and can be purchased at thetournament.com/tickets.