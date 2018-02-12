Defensive lineman John Bowman to return for 13th CFL season with Alouettes

The Canadian Press
Defensive lineman John Bowman to return for 13th CFL season with Alouettes
Defensive lineman John Bowman to return for 13th CFL season with Alouettes

MONTREAL — John Bowman will return for a 13th CFL season.

The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that Bowman, the club's all-time sacks leader with 121, will play in 2018. Bowman, 35, has recorded 10 or more sacks in a season seven times.

"We are happy to have John return to the field with us in 2018," GM Kavis Reed said in a statement. "Throughout his career, he has been a true leader on the field and in the locker room.

"We look forward to John being a leader on our defensive squad and know that the players will look up to him. John is a true Montrealer and we are thrilled that he will have an opportunity to continue playing in front of the best fans in the CFL."

The six-foot-three, 250-pound Bowman, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., had a team-high nine sacks last season.

Bowman has started 194 of his 200 career CFL games. He's been named a league all-star twice and helped Montreal win Grey Cups in 2009 and 2010.

 

The Canadian Press

What to Read Next

Back