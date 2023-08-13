Defensive backs to watch this fall in the Southland

The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here's a look at defensive backs to watch this fall.

Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment

Travis Anderson, Mission Viejo, 6-0, 180, Sr.: Boise State commit had nine interceptions last year.

Zabien Brown, Mater Dei, 6-0, 175, Sr.: Alabama commit makes life miserable for receivers.

Jeilani Davis, Mater Dei, 6-1, 183, Sr.: Utah commit makes interceptions happen.

Dakoda Fields, Gardena Serra, 6-2, 175, Sr.: Oregon commit has size, speed, intensity.

Marquis Gallegos, Sierra Canyon, 6-1, 175, Sr.: USC commit was Mission League defensive co-MVP.

Dijon Lee, Mission Viejo, 6-3, 190, Jr.: With size and instincts, he's a must-have college recruit.

Brandon Lockhart, Loyola, 6-3, 165, So.: His development is on a high trajectory.

Peyton Waters, Birmingham, 6-2, 175, Sr.: Washington commit is top returning player in City Section.

Marcelles Williams, St. John Bosco, 5-11, 180, Sr.: USC commit is elite cornerback.

Peyton Woodyard, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 200, Sr.: Alabama commit is a fierce tackler.

Rising prospects

Drew Cofield, St. Bonaventure, 6-1, 165, Jr.: Terrific at covering receivers.

Adonyss Currie, Quartz Hill, 6-2, 175, Jr:. Has run a 10.52 100 meters.

Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, Tustin, 6-0, 175, Sr.: UCLA commit trying to show he belongs.

Turran Williams, Muir, 6-4, 200, Sr.: Arizona commit has size to be physical player.

Rahim Wright II, Rancho Cucamonga, 6-0, 175, Sr.: San Diego State commit had 39 tackles.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.