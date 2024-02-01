Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is holding a press conference at the Pentagon podium, his first media briefing since his surgery and subsequent hospitalization -- both of which were kept secret from the public and White House.

"We did not handle this right. I did not handle this right," Austin said.

"I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis, and should also have told my team and the American public," he continued. "I take full responsibility. I apologize to my teammates and to the American people."

MORE: TIMELINE: When key figures found out about Lloyd Austin's hospitalization

It is also the first time the public is seeing him standing. He continues to undergo physical therapy.

The defense secretary underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure for prostate cancer Dec. 22, which led to a urinary tract infection and serious intestinal complications. He was hospitalized again on Jan. 1, but the White House didn't learn of it for three days.

The delay in informing President Joe Biden and top administration officials of his hospitalization prompted intense scrutiny and is under investigation by lawmakers and the Pentagon.

PHOTO: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks at a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, Nov. 22, 2023, at the Pentagon in Washington. (Cliff Owen/AP)

On Jan. 12, President Joe Biden publicly faulted Austin for not informing him earlier that he was hospitalized for complications from cancer treatment.

MORE: Lloyd Austin takes 'responsibility' for keeping White House in the dark on hospitalization

When a reporter asked Biden whether it was "a lapse in judgment for him not to tell you earlier," Biden replied, "Yes."

At the same time, when asked by a reporter if he still had confidence in Austin, Biden replied he did.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Defense Secretary Austin on secret hospitalization: 'We did not handle this right' originally appeared on abcnews.go.com