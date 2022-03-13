Defense saves the day as Boise State claims first Mountain West Tournament title

Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice will tell you the Broncos hang their hat on defense.

Saturday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center, the Broncos had no choice.

Boise State got two defensive stops over the final 28.9 seconds to hold off San Diego State for the program’s first Mountain West Tournament championship.

The Broncos earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, although they were already a lock, according to bracketologists.

Final score: Boise State 53, San Diego State 52

Records: Boise State 27-7, San Diego State 23-8

Player of the game: Tyson Degenhart made three huge plays in the final 3 minutes of the game. First he drew a San Diego State charge and responded on the other end with a turnaround jumper in the key that gave Boise State a three-point lead, 53-50. The freshman from Spokane also had a hand in the face of San Diego State’s Matt Bradley as he went up for a potential game-winning shot. Degenhart finished with a team-leading 13 points to go with four rebounds and two assists.

Stat of the game: Boise State made this game much closer than it had to be by missing its free throws. The Broncos finished 12-for-21 at the line (57.1%).

Play of the game: What looked like a sure dunk for San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah turned into a massive block for Boise State center Lukas Milner with 3:14 remaining in the first half. Milner was playing in place of starting big man Mladen Armus, who was on the bench with three fouls.

Quotable: “I couldn’t have done this without my teammates, man,” said Boise State’s Abu Kigab after he was named the tournament MVP.

What’s next: Boise State will learn its NCAA Tournament seed and destination on Sunday. The selection show announcing the 68-team field begins at 4 p.m. Mountain time on CBS. It will be Boise State’s eighth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since the 2014-15 season. Just as the Broncos had never won the Mountain West Tournament, they have never won an NCAA tourney game. They are 0-7, having suffered a one-point loss to Dayton in their most recent appearance.