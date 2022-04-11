Defense lawyers say case against accused federal agent imposters exaggerated, argue for release

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·4 min read
Secret Service personnel guard Air Force Two after a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land with Vice President Kamala Harris onboard at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on June 6, 2021.
Secret Service personnel guard Air Force Two after a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land with Vice President Kamala Harris onboard at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on June 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON – Lawyers representing two men accused of masquerading as federal agents in a scheme that compromised four Secret Service members claimed Monday that prosecutors had grossly exaggerated the case against their clients and that they posed no threat to national security.

Arguing for their clients' release, attorneys for Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, told a federal magistrate that the government had spun "the wildest conspiracy theories imaginable" while offering no evidence the suspects sought to infiltrate the Secret Service or that Ali had any association with Pakistan's intelligence service.

More: Secret Service investigation leads to agents put on leave over scheme providing rent-free apartments

Prosecutors have asserted that Ali had told at least one witness that he had connections with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence agency.

"I've been doing this a long time," said Ali's attorney, Gregory Smith. "There have been times in my career when I've seen the government get out over their skis; this is the case here."

"The real imposter here is the impersonation of this case as a national security threat," he said, during a Monday detention hearing where both suspects sought their releases pending trial.

U.S. Magistrate G. Michael Harvey said he would rule on the requests Tuesday, though he, too, appeared to be openly skeptical of the government's claim that either suspect presented a continuing danger.

Members of the U.S. Secret Service examine belongings removed from a vehicle that tried to drive into a restricted area near the White House, on Nov. 21, 2019 in Washington.
Members of the U.S. Secret Service examine belongings removed from a vehicle that tried to drive into a restricted area near the White House, on Nov. 21, 2019 in Washington.

Taherzadeh's attorney, Michelle Peterson, said it was "laughable" that her client posed any risk given his decision to submit to a five-hour interview with FBI agents immediately after his arrest earlier this week.

Peterson said her client answered all questions posed by investigators in the unusual case in which Taherzadeh and Ali allegedly showered Secret Service members with with gifts, including two rent-free apartments valued at more than $40,000.

Taherzadeh, according to prosecutors, also offered to purchase a $2,000 assault rifle for a Secret Service agent assigned to the protective detail of first lady Jill Biden.

What benefit the two suspects sought from the relationships still remains unclear, along with the source of their funding.

More: 'This is quite serious': Secret Service agents 'compromised' by imposters posing as federal agents, prosecutors claim

At Monday's hearing, Taherzadeh's father, Masoud Taherzadeh, offered an emotional plea for release, indicating that he would ensure that his son posed no risk.

"In a blink of an eye, I will quit my job," the 66-year-old employee of a local granite and marble company said, promising to keep watch on his son.

Testimonials also were submitted by Ali's family members.

"I do not consider my husband to be dangerous in any way or likely to cause harm to me or anyone else," Leyly Castro wrote in a letter to the Havey. "Haider Ali is a very loving husband and an extremely kind father. He has always been there for our family. The children adore him and love him immensely."

COVID-19: More than 100 Secret Service agents either infected or quarantined
COVID-19: More than 100 Secret Service agents either infected or quarantined

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Rothstein maintained that detention was necessary, citing the suspects' cache of weapons, ammunition and law enforcement equipment recovered their apartments.

Rothstein cast their conduct as "an elaborate scheme filled with deceit."

Describing the scope of the government's ongoing investigation, the prosecutor has said that a moving truck was necessary to carry evidence from five downtown D.C. apartments that the suspects allegedly controlled.

The suspects were "not merely playing dress-up," Rothstein told Harvey during the first day of the detention hearing last week. "They had firearms, they had ammunition, they had body armor, they had tactical gear, they had surveillance equipment and they were engaged in conduct that represented a serious threat to the community, compromised the operations of a federal law enforcement agency and created a potential risk to national security."

In Ali's case, Rothstein said investigators were still sifting through an extensive travel background in which seized passports showed two trips each to Iran and Pakistan and single visits to Egypt and Iraq within months of when the suspects allegedly began their association with Secret Service personnel.

Ali's brother, Shergeel Khan, told the magistrate in a letter that Ali's travels were part of "a spiritual evolution."

"It is my understanding that these travels several years ago to Iran, Iraq and Egypt involved visits to various religious shrines as confirmed by the various gifts to the family after coming back to U.S.," Khan wrote. "Despite his change in ideology, however, he has shown no signs of being radicalized and has continued to remain close to the family...To the best of my knowledge, Ali has no links whatsoever to any Pakistani intelligence agency. I do not believe Ali to be a danger to anyone."

Pakistani officials also have said said that Ali had no association to the country's intelligence agency.

"The claim of Mr. Haider Ali is totally fallacious," Pakistan's embassy said in a statement. "The Embassy categorically rejects this false claim."

Four Secret Service members, two agents and two Uniformed Division officers, remain on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Defense: Case against accused federal agent imposters exaggerated

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Report: Lakers targeting Raptors' Nick Nurse after firing Frank Vogel

    The Lakers are reportedly circling the 2020 NBA coach of the year after firing Frank Vogel on Monday.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.