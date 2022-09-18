Defense impresses as No. 16 NC State football beats Texas Tech 27-14 to improve to 3-0

  • 1/7

    Defense impresses as No. 16 NC State football beats Texas Tech 27-14 to improve to 3-0

    Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
  • 2/7

    Defense impresses as No. 16 NC State football beats Texas Tech 27-14 to improve to 3-0

    Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
  • 3/7

    Defense impresses as No. 16 NC State football beats Texas Tech 27-14 to improve to 3-0

    Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/7

    Defense impresses as No. 16 NC State football beats Texas Tech 27-14 to improve to 3-0

    Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
  • 5/7

    Defense impresses as No. 16 NC State football beats Texas Tech 27-14 to improve to 3-0

    Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
  • 6/7

    Defense impresses as No. 16 NC State football beats Texas Tech 27-14 to improve to 3-0

    Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/7

    Defense impresses as No. 16 NC State football beats Texas Tech 27-14 to improve to 3-0

    Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
Chip Alexander
·3 min read

Many expected a shootout Saturday night between N.C. State and Texas Tech, with the Pack’s Devin Leary slinging passes and the Red Raiders’ “Air Raid” attack making things entertaining.

The two defenses didn’t let it happen.

The No. 16 Wolfpack stayed undefeated with a 27-14 win on a night when quarterback Devin Leary was average, when yards were hard to come by and anything gained offensively was well-earned.

The Red Raiders (2-1) edged Houston, then ranked 25th, a week ago in double overtime and was after a second straight win over a ranked nonconference team. But the Wolfpack, a 10-point favorite, made enough key plays to punch out a victory over the Big 12 Conference team at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye scored twice, the second on a well-thrown 38-yard pass from slot back Thayer Thomas. Sumo-Karngbaye nearly had a third score but had the ball stripped just before the end zone in the third quarter after grabbing a pass from Leary.

But the longest play of the game came from the Wolfpack defense when sophomore cornerback Aydan White picked off a Donovan Smith pass in the first half and cruised 84 yards for a pick-6 score that had Carter-Finley rumbling.

White also had a second interception with a minute left in the game and the Pack three in the game. Texas Tech had four turnovers, fumbling a punt early in the game.

The Red Raiders had a big defensive play of their own in the second half. Leary found Sumo-Karngbaye open down the right side and Sumo-Karnbaye was headed to the end zone, only to have the ball stripped a yard from the goal line and the ball bounce through the end zone – a touchback for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech scored late in the first half as Smith connected with Myles Price for a 24-yard YD pass and then in the fourth quarter on Smith’s 3-yard run.

Leary would finish passing for 15-23 passing for 121 yards. Smith was 21-45 for 214 yards as neither quarterback felt comfortable in the pocket.

Sumo-Karngbaye made up for his gaffe in the fourth quarter. After the Red Raiders failed on a fourth-down play at the TTU 38 early in the period – a questionable decision by first-year coach Joey McGuire – the Pack used the slotback pass from Thomas to take a 20-point lead.

Leary threw to Thomas behind the line in the left flat and Thomas found Sumo-Karngbaye open down the right side for the 38-yard score.

Sumo-Karngbaye had a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter for a 13-0 lead after field goals of 29 and 47 from the Pack’s Christopher Dunn.

Thomas had another TD pass, only to have it wiped out by a penalty against the Pack.

With the Wolfpack leading 3-0 and with first-and-goal from the TTU 3, Sumo-Karngbaye took a direct snap out of the shotgun. Sumo-Karngbaye ran left and pitched to Thomas in motion back to the right, and Thomas hit an open Leary in the right side of the end zone.

But the Pack was penalized for lineman down field and Dunn was needed for his second field goal.

After a strong defensive possession led by linebacker Isaiah Moore, the Pack took advantage of favorable field position at the TTU 43 to score the first touchdown of the game.

Leary completed a third-down pass to Thomas, and the Red Raiders were calling for roughing the passer on the play. On first down from the 14, Sumo-Karngbaye circled left end for the score with 10:13 left in the second period.

Latest Stories

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Canada's Matt Campbell gives world No. 1 a scare in Amsterdam darts event

    AMSTERDAM — World No. 1 Gerwyn (The Iceman) Price of Wales survived a scare from Canadian Matt (Ginja Ninja) Campbell before prevailing 6-5 Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals of the 300,000-pound ($454,535) Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals. Price, who won the tournament in 2020, ranks first in the Professional Darts Corp (PDC) Order of Merit. Cambell, a 32-year-old Hamilton native who is a welder by trade, stands 85th on that list. In reaching the second round, Campbell earned a cheque

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel