Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2022

·4 min read
Major companies in the defense equipment maintenance, repair, and overhauling services market include The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Co. , Northrop Grumman Corp. , Safran SA, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc.

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2022"
, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics ltd. and Huntington Ingalls industries.

The global defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market is expected to grow from $69.25 billion in 2021 to $74.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $93.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market consists of sales of defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide MRO services for all kinds of air, sea and land-based defense equipment, including fighter aircraft, military helicopter, battleships, submarines, armored vehicles, missiles, and rocket launchers.

The main types of defense equipment maintenance, repair, and overhaul services are air-based defense equipment MRO services; water-based defense equipment MRO services, and land-based defense equipment MRO services.Air-based defense equipment includes support and auxiliary equipment for the air-based defense such as radar, satellites, sonars, and other auxiliary equipment.

The services are used for an annual maintenance contract, individual works, and others. The different sectors include commercial aviation, business, general aviation, military aviation, others.

North America was the largest region in the defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

During the forecast period, developed countries will experience low-interest rates as monetary authorities reduced the interest rates to stimulate economic growth and prevent deflation.This led to the flow of cheap money for investment in these economies.

Low-interest rates encouraged borrowing for investment and helped drive spending. For instance, in 2019, the European Central Bank decreased interest rates to -0.5% on deposits from banks to encourage lending. Major countries that will have low-interest rates include the USA, Germany, and Japan. The low-interest rates will boost the growth of the defense equipment maintenance, repair, and overhauling services market in the forecast period.

Inadequate defense infrastructure that can hardly accommodate defense aircraft, tanks in under-developed countries will be a restraint on the market.This can be attributed to low investments in the aerospace industry and air transportation in underdeveloped countries.

For instance, in 2019, National Aviation Services (NAS) CEO stated that the lack of fully liberalized airspace, high taxes, and poor airport infrastructure were negatively affecting the region’s defense equipment maintenance, repair, and overhauling services market.

The defense equipment maintenance, repair, and overhauling services companies are investing in 3D printing or additive manufacturing technologies to offer replacement parts for tanks, ships, fighter jets. 3D printing involves producing three-dimensional objects using a computer-aided design model. The application of 3D printing is to create functional components including prototypes, tooling, and end-use production parts. Additive manufacturing or 3D printing helps in the cost-effective production of small batches of intricate parts and complex part designs that needs to be repaired, upgraded, and effectively maintained. The technology provides a high degree of design freedom, optimization and integration of functional features, and product customization. For instance, in 2019, the U.S Army’s Research Laboratory (ARL) used 3D printing technology for the replacement of propeller fan for its Abrams tank.

The countries covered in the defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.


