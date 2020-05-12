Defense Contractors Top Secret Recruiting Talent Acquisition Process

WASHINGTON D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Military defense contractors in the United States and abroad have a top-secret process when it comes to recruiting and talent acquisition. Certain mission-critical positions they simply cannot advertise publicly due to national security and confidentiality reasons. How exactly do defense companies find top candidates and how has the coronavirus pandemic affected the defense industry workforce?

With 15,869 combined job openings listed publicly on the Top 5 Defense Contractors Career and Job Search website portals, there are hundreds if not thousands of more positions they cannot publicly advertise due to national security and confidentiality reasons.

"Swordfish AI has been one of the best kept secrets of defense contractors, military related companies, and defense sub-contractors, in their candidate recruiting and talent acquisition efforts," said Ben Argeband, Founder of Swordfish AI, a leading data provider of candidate and prospect personal and business cell phone numbers, and personal contact information for any Industry.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Military recruiter speaking to a potential job candidate on the telephone regarding a confidential military defense position. Image Credit: U.S. Marine Corps / Sgt. Servante R. Coba

Argeband further added, "We've seen a huge upswing in monthly data subscriptions coming from defense contractors and related companies since the start of 2020. However, for confidentiality, I cannot confirm or deny which defense companies are customers of Swordfish AI."



Top 5 Defense Contractor Career and Job Positions Available in the United States

1. Northrop Grumman Corporation - 5,143 jobs

2. General Dynamics Corporation - 3,629 jobs

3. Lockheed Martin Corporation - 3,509 jobs

4. Raytheon Technologies Corporation - 2,938 jobs

5. The Boeing Company - 650 jobs

Story continues

Figures and rankings are based on the # of career and job postings / openings in the United States publicly listed on their respective websites as of May 6th, 2020.

With all those defense related job openings, it is important to understand just how large the defense sector really is.

The Top 10 Defense Contractors worldwide accounted for a combined $198.3 billion in sales (2017 figures), while American defense companies claimed 5 of the top 6 global defense contractor spots based on annual sales from military defense contracts awarded to their firms.



Top 5 Defense Contractors in the United States and Their Top Global Ranking

1. Lockheed Martin Corporation, $44.9 billion

2. The Boeing Company, $26.9 billion

3. Raytheon Technologies Corporation, $23.9 billion

5. Northrop Grumman Corporation, $22.4 billion

6. General Dynamics Corporation, $19.5 billion

Figures are from United States defense contractors / companies based on the total $ defense contract sales and revenue received in 2017, and their respective global ranking overall.



Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) manufactures the F-16C aircraft for the U.S. military. Image Credit: U.S. Air Force / Master Sgt. Don Taggart



The Boeing Company

The B-52H Stratofortress is manufactured by The Boeing Company (BA) for the U.S. military. Image Credit: U.S. Air Force / Senior Airman Stuart Bright



Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) manufactures both the HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter (left) and the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter (right) utilized for combat and search-and-rescue missions. Image Credit: U.S. Air Force / Senior Airman Brian Ferguson



Northrop Grumman Corporation

The B-2 Spirit military aircraft is manufactured by Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC). Image Credit: U.S. Air Force / Staff Sgt. Scott H. Spitzer



General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is the manufacturer of the various models of the Abrams tank. Image Credit: U.S. Marine Corps / Lance Corporal Preston Morris



Defense Contractors Keep Most Plants and Facilities Running Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

The defense industry has been mostly business as usual. This also means their recruiting and talent acquisition teams are working overtime to fill all these open positions.

Back in March 2020, the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer said defense contractors were expected to maintain their normal work schedules within recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) amid the coronavirus outbreak because they're considered critical infrastructure.

The Pentagon's defense contractors have avoided any major impacts or closings as of April 2020. Out of 10,509 locations tracked and monitored by the Defense Contract Management Agency, only 135 had closed, with some only for an average of about 10 days.



How Exactly Do the Top Defense Companies Handle Sensitive (Top-Secret) Recruiting and Talent Acquisition of Candidates?

"The only way defense companies can effectively reach highly qualified candidates to fill positions quickly, especially positions they cannot publicly advertise, is to have the candidate's direct personal contact information, specifically their cell phone number to call or text them directly," mentioned Argeband.

While calling a potential hire directly is no secret, finding out their exact contact information and mobile phone number has been. That is until now, thanks to the data enrichment Swordfish AI provides.

Visit https://www.Swordfish.ai for more information on Swordfish AI data subscriptions for use in prospecting, recruiting, and talent acquisition.



About VP of HR™

VP of HR™ shares insightful intelligence on how industry growth, competition, technology and innovation can strategically help Hiring Managers, Executives, Human Resources, Talent Acquisition and Recruiting Professionals strategically hire more efficiently.

For more information, visit VPofHR.com or call +1-877-463-9777 for an exploratory conversation. (VP of HR™ is a 7 Figure PR™ Company Brand)

Disclaimer: "The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement." Per DoD guidelines, this statement refers to the proper use, credit, and attributions of all public domain U.S. Military images.

SOURCE: VP of HR™





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/589468/Defense-Contractors-Top-Secret-Recruiting-Talent-Acquisition-Process



