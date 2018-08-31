Defending winner Denny Hamlin fastest in first Darlington practice
Hamlin, who has yet to win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this season, posted an average lap speed of 172.287 mph.
Late in the session, Kyle Larson bolted to the No. 2 spot, with an average lap speed of 172.034 mph – the only other drive to cross the 172 mph mark. Brad Keselowski was third (171.998 mph).
Alex Bowman was fourth and Ryan Newman completed the top-five.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Erik Jones, Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola and Paul Menard.
Just six minutes into the session, the engine on Jamie McMurray’s No. 1 Chevrolet let go as smoke poured from his car and fluid dropped on the track. Because he will change engines, McMurray will have to start Sunday night’s race from the rear of the field.
“The motor blew up and that was it,” McMurray said. “It was shaking violently. There were four or five gallons of oil sitting on the race track.”
It was nearly 15 minutes before the track could return to green following the cleanup from McMurray’s incident.
With about 12 minutes remaining in the session, Jones spun out while attempting to return to pit road. He did not hit anything and was able to continue on.
Five teams were penalized practice time for violations at the most recent race weekend, at Bristol.
David Ragan, Timmy Hill and Derrike Cope all had to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice for being late to pre-race inspection. Kyle Busch had to miss the final 15 minutes of practice for failing pre-race inspection at Bristol twice. Austin Dillon sat out the final 30 minutes for failing pre-race inspection three times at Bristol.
1
11
Toyota
18
28.543
172.287
2
42
Chevrolet
11
28.585
0.042
0.042
172.034
3
2
Ford
21
28.591
0.048
0.006
171.998
4
88
Chevrolet
23
28.594
0.051
0.003
171.980
5
31
Chevrolet
28
28.603
0.060
0.009
171.926
6
20
Toyota
26
28.611
0.068
0.008
171.878
7
48
Chevrolet
21
28.633
0.090
0.022
171.746
8
12
Ford
23
28.640
0.097
0.007
171.704
9
10
Ford
21
28.666
0.123
0.026
171.548
10
21
Ford
22
28.720
0.177
0.054
171.226
11
95
Chevrolet
23
28.751
0.208
0.031
171.041
12
24
Chevrolet
23
28.795
0.252
0.044
170.780
13
19
Toyota
17
28.817
0.274
0.022
170.649
14
43
Chevrolet
17
28.849
0.306
0.032
170.460
15
78
Toyota
16
28.853
0.310
0.004
170.436
16
22
Ford
24
28.881
0.338
0.028
170.271
17
41
Ford
18
28.897
0.354
0.016
170.177
18
9
Chevrolet
19
28.919
0.376
0.022
170.047
19
14
Ford
24
28.943
0.400
0.024
169.906
20
4
Ford
23
28.950
0.407
0.007
169.865
21
18
Toyota
22
28.977
0.434
0.027
169.707
22
6
Ford
17
29.033
0.490
0.056
169.380
23
13
Chevrolet
22
29.043
0.500
0.010
169.321
24
37
Chevrolet
20
29.044
0.501
0.001
169.316
25
34
Ford
17
29.101
0.558
0.057
168.984
26
32
Ford
24
29.166
0.623
0.065
168.607
27
38
Ford
22
29.167
0.624
0.001
168.602
28
47
Chevrolet
20
29.172
0.629
0.005
168.573
29
3
Chevrolet
15
29.333
0.790
0.161
167.647
30
17
Ford
12
29.349
0.806
0.016
167.556
31
96
Toyota
21
29.808
1.265
0.459
164.976
32
72
Chevrolet
17
29.846
1.303
0.038
164.766
33
15
Chevrolet
14
30.055
1.512
0.209
163.620
34
52
Chevrolet
1
30.112
1.569
0.057
163.310
35
00
Chevrolet
15
30.537
1.994
0.425
161.037
36
66
Toyota
2
30.902
2.359
0.365
159.135
37
23
Toyota
13
31.026
2.483
0.124
158.499
38
51
Chevrolet
3
31.083
2.540
0.057
158.209
39
1
Chevrolet
1
38.924
10.381
7.841
126.339
40
99
Chevrolet