Defending winner Denny Hamlin fastest in first Darlington practice

motorsport.com

Hamlin, who has yet to win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this season, posted an average lap speed of 172.287 mph.

Late in the session, Kyle Larson bolted to the No. 2 spot, with an average lap speed of 172.034 mph – the only other drive to cross the 172 mph mark. Brad Keselowski was third (171.998 mph).

Alex Bowman was fourth and Ryan Newman completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Erik Jones, Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola and Paul Menard.

Just six minutes into the session, the engine on Jamie McMurray’s No. 1 Chevrolet let go as smoke poured from his car and fluid dropped on the track. Because he will change engines, McMurray will have to start Sunday night’s race from the rear of the field.

“The motor blew up and that was it,” McMurray said. “It was shaking violently. There were four or five gallons of oil sitting on the race track.”

It was nearly 15 minutes before the track could return to green following the cleanup from McMurray’s incident.

With about 12 minutes remaining in the session, Jones spun out while attempting to return to pit road. He did not hit anything and was able to continue on.

Five teams were penalized practice time for violations at the most recent race weekend, at Bristol.

David Ragan, Timmy Hill and Derrike Cope all had to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice for being late to pre-race inspection. Kyle Busch had to miss the final 15 minutes of practice for failing pre-race inspection at Bristol twice. Austin Dillon sat out the final 30 minutes for failing pre-race inspection three times at Bristol.

1

11

 Denny Hamlin 

Toyota

18

28.543

 

 

172.287

2

42

 Kyle Larson 

Chevrolet

11

28.585

0.042

0.042

172.034

3

2

 Brad Keselowski 

Ford

21

28.591

0.048

0.006

171.998

4

88

 Alex Bowman 

Chevrolet

23

28.594

0.051

0.003

171.980

5

31

 Ryan Newman 

Chevrolet

28

28.603

0.060

0.009

171.926

6

20

 Erik Jones 

Toyota

26

28.611

0.068

0.008

171.878

7

48

 Jimmie Johnson 

Chevrolet

21

28.633

0.090

0.022

171.746

8

12

 Ryan Blaney 

Ford

23

28.640

0.097

0.007

171.704

9

10

 Aric Almirola 

Ford

21

28.666

0.123

0.026

171.548

10

21

 Paul Menard 

Ford

22

28.720

0.177

0.054

171.226

11

95

 Kasey Kahne 

Chevrolet

23

28.751

0.208

0.031

171.041

12

24

 William Byron 

Chevrolet

23

28.795

0.252

0.044

170.780

13

19

 Daniel Suarez 

Toyota

17

28.817

0.274

0.022

170.649

14

43

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

Chevrolet

17

28.849

0.306

0.032

170.460

15

78

 Martin Truex Jr. 

Toyota

16

28.853

0.310

0.004

170.436

16

22

 Joey Logano 

Ford

24

28.881

0.338

0.028

170.271

17

41

 Kurt Busch 

Ford

18

28.897

0.354

0.016

170.177

18

9

 Chase Elliott 

Chevrolet

19

28.919

0.376

0.022

170.047

19

14

 Clint Bowyer 

Ford

24

28.943

0.400

0.024

169.906

20

4

 Kevin Harvick 

Ford

23

28.950

0.407

0.007

169.865

21

18

 Kyle Busch 

Toyota

22

28.977

0.434

0.027

169.707

22

6

 Matt Kenseth 

Ford

17

29.033

0.490

0.056

169.380

23

13

 Ty Dillon 

Chevrolet

22

29.043

0.500

0.010

169.321

24

37

 Chris Buescher 

Chevrolet

20

29.044

0.501

0.001

169.316

25

34

 Michael McDowell 

Ford

17

29.101

0.558

0.057

168.984

26

32

 Matt DiBenedetto 

Ford

24

29.166

0.623

0.065

168.607

27

38

 David Ragan 

Ford

22

29.167

0.624

0.001

168.602

28

47

 A.J. Allmendinger 

Chevrolet

20

29.172

0.629

0.005

168.573

29

3

 Austin Dillon 

Chevrolet

15

29.333

0.790

0.161

167.647

30

17

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Ford

12

29.349

0.806

0.016

167.556

31

96

 Jeffrey Earnhardt 

Toyota

21

29.808

1.265

0.459

164.976

32

72

 Corey Lajoie 

Chevrolet

17

29.846

1.303

0.038

164.766

33

15

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

14

30.055

1.512

0.209

163.620

34

52

 J.J. Yeley 

Chevrolet

1

30.112

1.569

0.057

163.310

35

00

 Landon Cassill 

Chevrolet

15

30.537

1.994

0.425

161.037

36

66

 Timmy Hill 

Toyota

2

30.902

2.359

0.365

159.135

37

23

 Joey Gase 

Toyota

13

31.026

2.483

0.124

158.499

38

51

 B.J. McLeod 

Chevrolet

3

31.083

2.540

0.057

158.209

39

1

 Jamie McMurray 

Chevrolet

1

38.924

10.381

7.841

126.339

40

99

 Derrike Cope 

Chevrolet

 

 

 

 

