Defending US Open champ Coco Gauff eliminated by Emma Navarro in Round of 16

NEW YORK — Coco Gauff’s reign as the US Open champion is over.

The 20-year old who broke through for her first Grand Slam title last summer couldn’t reproduce the magic this time. She bowed out Sunday in the fourth round to fellow American and No. 13 seed Emma Navarro, who won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

It’s the second consecutive Grand Slam in which Navarro, a former NCAA champion at Virginia, eliminated Gauff in the Round of 16.

For awhile, this match looked a lot like their meeting at Wimbledon, which Navarro won in relatively straightforward fashion, 6-4, 6-3.

This time, there was a plot twist. Down a break in the second set and facing a quick defeat, Gauff pushed back and won the final three games to take the set and ignite the crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Coco Gauff reacts during her Round of 16 loss to Emma Navarro during the 2024 U.S. Open.

But Gauff couldn’t hold the momentum, getting her serve broken at 1-1 after consecutive double faults.

Gauff’s serve was a problem the entire match, finishing with 19 double faults and a mere 47% of her first serves in.

Sunday’s loss completes a disappointing summer for Gauff in which she lost early at the Olympics and the two big hard court tournaments in Canada and Cincinnati leading up to the US Open.

The lack of confidence in her game showed up against Navarro, whose defensive ability and consistency from the baseline made it difficult for Gauff to finish points. She finished with just 14 winners and 60 unforced errors.

Navarro will face No. 26 seed and former world No. 2 Paula Badosa of Spain in the quarterfinals.

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Emma Navarro defeats defending US Open champ Coco Gauff in Round of 16